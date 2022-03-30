Social media post, comments of Watertown 'Owl Man' a historic hoot

Mar. 30—WATERTOWN — The history-themed Facebook page "Nostalgic Watertown NY" is being lit up by comments following a post about the city's "Owl Man."

There are comments of surprise and remembrance:

"I remember this. I went to Cooper school. It was the talk of the North side, scary." — Deborah Jenne

"I lived there, never heard this."— Eileen Phillips

There are also several questions posted. A sampling:

"Was he ever caught?" — Glenn Curry

"I still would like to know specific years. I may have been a victim. Worked at the show and walked home alone after 10 every nite." — Paula Chamberlain

"What kind of owl was the Owl Man?" — John Horbacz

"This is very interesting. Are you getting all this from the Watertown Times?" — Barbara Ann Devine. ("Partially," the page administrator claimed, and "victims.")

We have answers. But no solving of the "Owl Man" mystery.

The first report the Watertown Daily Times recorded of "Owl Man" was on Jan. 30, 1960. "Boys Take Off Like Birds on Seeing Owl Man," the headline said.

"A man hooting like an owl was sought by police at 9:10 Friday night after he chased two 10-year-old boys walking home from the North High school ice skating rink," the story reported. "One boy who ran four blocks to his home told Patrolman Gordon W. Rowland that the man, his hands fashioned in the shape of claws, came hooting out of the shadows as they crossed a field near school."

The suspect was wearing a black leather jacket and engineer's boots.

The next evening, a police department "prowl car" escorted a group of children home from the rink. There were no reports of Owl Man.

But by mid-February, Owl Man sightings had returned.

A WDT headline of Feb. 13, 1960 said he was "Seen As Full Moon Lights Up City."

Two boys, ages 11 and 12, "reported a shadowy figure lurking in the light of the full moon. The man ran behind houses on Burchard Street when the boys attempted a closer look."

Story continues

The story continued, "Police were called on the theory that the intruder was the nocturnal figure who is said to effect talons and a weird headdress in order to frighten children with his hooting noises."

Police checked lunar charts and told the Times that Owl Man "has made appearances at the time of the new moon and the full moon."

Because of the reports, one officer said "patrolmen have had to 'baby sit' for frightened children."

A Times headline of Feb. 15 noted: "'Owl Man' Seen By Baby Sitter."

"A masked man and strange mournful sounds were the latest indications that the mysterious 'Owl Man' is still preying on the night fears of the city," the story reported.

A 17-year-old baby sitter at 510 Cooper St. reported that at 8:30 p.m. on a Saturday, a masked figure twice appeared at a window. She was too frightened, police said, to give a description.

The story also said that "strange mournful sounds" were heard by a housewife in the 800 block of Cooper Street. Police questioned several youths "in their efforts to cage the 'Owl Man.'"

The Times had four more reports of "Owl Man" — all from February of 1960. There were no indications the man was dressed as an owl, but rather a person dressed in black and making unusual sounds.

The February, 1960, WDT headlines of Owl Man sightings:

"'Owl Man' on Prowl, Frightens Adult, 53." — Feb. 16.

"City Hall Becoming Rookery For Reports on 'Owl Man.'" — Feb. 17.

"'Owl Man' Blamed for Knifing and Car Theft." — Feb. 18.

"Police Question Youth in Case." — Feb. 22.

In that most recent report, the youth, a 19-year-old parolee, was questioned. A Feb. 23 story said two witnesses failed to identify the suspect as Owl Man.

Apparently, the city's Owl Man remained cagey, and there are no reports of whooo Owl Man was.

WDT archive librarian Kelly Burdick contributed to this report.