A social media post ended with 3 dead in DeKalb County, now a man is headed to prison

A 25-year-old Newnan man has been convicted of murder charges stemming from a deadly 2019 attempted armed robbery that left three people dead, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced the conviction by jury trial in the murder case against Angelo Lenon, 25, on Tuesday.

On Oct. 28, Lenon was sentenced in connection with the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Daishone Flagg and 26-year-old Jeremie Tyson.

Lenon was convicted on two counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, in connection with the shooting deaths of Flagg and Tyson.

A co-conspirator, 23-year-old Andrew Barkley, was also killed in the shootout.

The fatal incident occurred on March 14, 2019, at the Vineyard Walk Apartments, located at I-20 and Flat Shoals Parkway, where Flagg and Tyson were visiting at the time.

According to the investigation, Lenon and Barkley spoke via text message about a photo of drugs that had been posted on a social media account.

Lenon recruited Barkley and the two planned to meet up the following day to rob the location of the drugs.

The following evening, Barkley’s girlfriend dropped him off at a park across from a nearby middle school, where he got into Lenon’s car. At about 1:30 a.m., Lenon and Barkley went into the apartment with guns. They quickly made sure it was clear before shooting Tyson and Flagg.

Flagg was shot in the forehead with a pistol and Tyson in the back with a shotgun. Lenon ordered Barkley to retrieve Tyson’s gun from him, believing he was dead. Tyson, however, was able to fire shots in self-defense, striking Barkley as the two ran out the front door. Tyson exited from the back door and collapsed in the grass, where he called 911.

Tyson and Flagg were transported to Grady Hospital where they both eventually died. Barkley collapsed in the main road of the apartment complex while fleeing, where he was found unresponsive. He was also transported to Grady Hospital, where he later died.

Later that morning, Lenon contacted Barkley’s girlfriend, asking if she had heard from him. When she confronted him with the fact that she knew about their plans from the text messages she had seen, Lenon confessed that their plan for the robbery “went left” and it turned into a shootout in which Barkley was shot and killed.

Lenon also admitted to taking a shotgun to the scene, shooting Tyson, and that Flagg had been shot in the head while asleep on the couch. In an attempt to confirm her boyfriend’s whereabouts, she shared this information with Barkley’s family, who contacted police.

Lenon was arrested on March 18, 2019, in Newnan.

