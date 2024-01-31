Social media post leads to police union suing Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fraternal Order of Police is suing the City of Columbus over an investigation into the social media use of the union’s president.

In July, a Columbus police officer filed a discrimination complaint against FOP President Jeff Simpson, saying they felt uncomfortable and unsafe working with him and had been treated unfairly by Simpson in the past.

Unions push for local labor on John Glenn airport terminal project

The complaint followed tweets posted by Simpson supporting country musician Jason Aldean’s controversial song “Try That in a Small Town” and another tweet saying that “back in the day” lynching was “the penalty you got for doing really bad things.”

Simpson later called the notion that he would support lynching “idiotic.”

The lawsuit argues the tweets are protected union activity and seeks to prevent the city from conducting an internal investigation into Simpson’s social media use, instead calling for arbitration under the collective bargaining agreement.

Tony Hawk tests out Columbus skatepark designed by his father

In a statement Tuesday, the union’s legal team wrote in part, “The FOP is confident that any arbitrator will find the city’s investigation of the FOP president for engaging in protected union activity is a violation of the agreement.”

NBC4 reached out to the city attorney’s office for comment on the lawsuit but has not heard back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.