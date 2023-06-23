Social media posts identified locals accused of storming Capitol

Jun. 23—MANKATO — Social media posts, published by either themselves or their family, led three area men to be identified by investigators and accused of storming the U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, according to federal court records.

Kenneth Wayne Fuller, 44, his son, Caleb Kenneth Fuller, 20, both of Cleveland, and Kenneth's brother, Nicholas John Fuller, 40, of Mapleton, each face felony obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder charges. They were also charged with misdemeanors for knowingly entering or remaining in and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

The charges state body camera footage from law enforcement officers on the scene showed the three men engaging in confrontations with police on the west upper terrace of the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6.

A day later, on Jan. 7, Kenneth Fuller's wife reportedly posted an image on Facebook of him in front of a line of police at the Capitol with a caption identifying him as her husband, the charges state. A tipster who saw the post notified the Brown County Sheriff's Office about it on Feb. 12, 2021, leading the sheriff's office to notify the FBI.

Kenneth Fuller appears to be holding a winter hat supporting former President Donald Trump in one hand and a woman's arm in his other hand. Thousands of Trump supporters were storming the Capitol that day in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election, in which President Joe Biden defeated Trump.

The post believed to be from Kenneth Fuller's wife stated the photo depicted her husband trying to keep a woman from being trampled. An Instagram post on Jan. 8, 2021 from an account believed to be Caleb Fuller's posted the same photo claiming his father was "saving an old lady" in it.

Previous posts from the same account appeared to show the father and son posing for photos near the Capitol.

After reviewing body camera images, the charges state, an investigator contacted Cleveland High School on Dec. 21, 2021 to confirm Caleb Fuller was in the footage. Fuller was reportedly a home schooled student who played on the high school football team.

Kenneth Fuller didn't return a voicemail by The Free Press asking him for comment left on a phone number listed for him. An assistant public defender who represented Caleb Fuller and Nicholas Fuller at a hearing related to the charges also didn't answer a voicemail asking for comment.

The charges state the FBI first identified Nicholas Fuller after a tip in July 2021, followed by a comparison of body camera images to his driver's license photo. Law enforcement agencies in southern Minnesota received body camera images in December 2021 for identification purposes, resulting in a Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office deputy reporting he recognized Nicholas Fuller in the photos.

Prosecutors stated Kenneth Fuller did assist a woman who had fallen down when police moved their line forward in an attempt to get the crowd off the stairs of the upper terrace around 4:22 p.m. The three men reportedly descended the steps before going back up the stairs toward police, where Nicholas and Kenneth took up a position directly in front of the line.

An officer yelled out plans to move the crowd down the stairs around 4:42 p.m. and stated police didn't want anyone to fall down. Kenneth Fuller relayed the message to the crowd, to which someone yelled "no!"

"Then you better get some people up here," Kenneth Fuller is quoted as saying on the video, followed by "hey we need some people up here."

Shortly after he reportedly motioned for people to come up to the police line.

During this time period, Nicholas Fuller and Caleb Fuller were captured on body camera footage pushing against police shields in an attempt to keep them from moving forward, according to the charges.

The three men were the 10th, 11th and 12th Minnesotans to be charged for alleged roles in the 2021 insurrection.

