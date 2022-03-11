Social media posts with n-word, gun lead to 8th graders’ arrests

TheGrio Staff
·2 min read

Three male juveniles were arrested at Middletown Middle School after posting racist threats on social media.

Three Maryland middle school students are facing hate crimes charges after threatening to shoot Black students.

As reported by KCRG, the incident occurred at Middletown Middle School in Frederick County, where the three male juveniles were arrested after posting racist threats on social media.

The news station reported that the boys posted four photos on Instagram and Snapchat showing them holding real and toy weapons along with a message that read, “we’re finally going to shoot some (n-word)” and “slaves ran away.”

Adobe photo stock image
Adobe photo stock image

NBC Washington showed the social media posts which included what appeared to be a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flag suspended from the ceiling and a caption that read, “we finna shoot some (n-word).”

Friday morning, a crowd of close to 100 students, parents and community members gathered near the school with purple balloons, representing the school color, the NBC station reported. One held a sign that read “Fear has no place in shool.”

Officials determined that the images, taken in January or February, promoted “hate speech and the threat of violence toward Black students,” the school system tweeted.

The school was not on lockdown when Frederick County deputies and resource officers detained the boys on Wednesday during school after they learned about the threats, according to the KCRG. The sheriff’s office said it “took the proper steps to ensure the school and Middletown community was safe.”

“Furthermore, deputies conducted searches of the involved student’s bedrooms and accounted for all firearms. It was determined that several of the firearms pictured were fake,” authorities told NBC Washington. “At this point, the suspects will be treated as juveniles and as such their names and other identifying information will not be released.”

The boys were with their parents when they were questioned by the officers. They are now prohibited from returning to the campus after facing hate crimes charges pending the investigation.

“They threatened to commit a crime of assault, so they’re threatening assault by the wording in the post against the African American community,” Lt. Jason Deater with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said, according to NBC “So that’s what elevated it to the hate crime, motivated in whole or substantial part by the group’s race.”

“These kids are serious about what they’re saying,” Perez added.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!”

The post Social media posts with n-word, gun lead to 8th graders’ arrests appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Louisiana could see a big impact from Biden's decision to ban Russian energy imports

    The state is three-times more reliant on oil and gas jobs than the national average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • 3 students charged with hate crime after social media posts

    Three Maryland middle school students are facing hate crimes charges tonight after investigators say they posted threats online targeting Black students at their Frederick county school.

  • Lubbock-based auto group owner gets 14-year prison sentence for lying to bank

    Bart Wade Reagor, 55, also must pay nearly $9.4 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

  • Rally held after students were charged with hate crimes

    "The situation itself is disheartening," Dr. Eric Louérs-Phillips, Executive Director of Public Affairs for Frederick County Public Schools, said. "Although the images and the messages in those images are from Middletown Middle School students, the message is directed to all Black members of the community."

  • Fishermen find body in Texas lake near where man went missing, sheriff says

    A man was reported missing on Jan. 30 in this same area, officials say. The body has not yet been identified.

  • Five Florida Middle School Students Arrested and Charged with Hate Crimes

    Five Florida middle school students have been charged with hate crimes for allegedly participating in a “racially motivated crime,” reported NBC News. They are facing battery charges after attacking a group of white students and spouting racial slurs.

  • Confronting Two Crises: Climate Change and the War in Ukraine

    With all eyes on the war in Ukraine, it’s easy to lose sight of another crisis burning in the background: climate change. Putin’s war chest is largely built on Russia’s oil empire which has lasting implications for our rapidly warming planet. As oil giants and Western countries cut ties with Putin’s petro industry, the U.S. could finally tackle some of the Biden administration’s climate goals and become energy independent. But that’s not what’s happening.

  • Thai woman saved from gang of organ harvesters after being lured by job in Cambodia, police say

    A Thai woman lured with a job for a Chinese-operated call center in Cambodia was saved from a gang of organ harvesters just moments before they could illegally operate on her, police said. The 25-year-old woman, whose name has been withheld for her safety, recalled her ordeal at the Thai-Cambodian border town of Sa Kaeo in eastern Thailand while speaking to Police Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn on Wednesday evening. According to the woman, she was allegedly lured by the gang into working for an illegal scam operation in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

  • Philadelphia police looking for group accused of targeting Asian businesses in burglary spree

    Authorities are looking for a group of burglars who have allegedly targeted Asian-owned businesses in parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery County in Pennsylvania. The burglaries, which took place in the 14th District, 35th District and Cheltenham Township, typically occurred in the wee hours of the morning while the stores were still closed. Among the targeted businesses were an H Mart at 6201 N. Front St., Front Street Deli at 5501 N. Front St. and Cottman Mart at 541 Cottman Ave.

  • ‘Smiling Shooter’ Reveals Motive Behind Sonic Drive-In Murders, Requests Execution

    A Nebraska man dubbed the “Smiling Shooter” by the media has provided a motive behind why he killed several people — and is demanding to be executed. On Monday, Roberto Silva Jr., 24, pleaded guilty to 15 charges in connection with the deaths of two people and the wounding of two others at a Sonic Drive-In, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office wrote in a statement to Oxygen.com. On Nov. 21, 2020, Silva “threw an incendiary device, ignited materials in a rental truck and opened fire” at the Bellevu

  • ‘Mommy gives me owies.’ Woman accused of torturing 6-year-old, Washington cops say

    The child was found unresponsive after the woman’s boyfriend called the police, authorities said.

  • NYC suspect who hit Asian man with hammer has 47 prior arrests, threatens killing spree when she is released

    An individual wanted for hitting an Asian man with a hammer on a Manhattan subway platform has been charged with hate crimes and ordered held on a $300,000 bail on Friday. Christian Jeffers, who reportedly identifies as a woman, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the attack, which occurred on the 7th Avenue and West 14th Street station on the 1/2/3 line in Chelsea on Tuesday night. Jeffers, 48, and the unidentified victim, 29, reportedly bumped into each other and got into an argument.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest to sue San Francisco

    The woman whose DNA from a sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime plans to sue the city, her attorney said Thursday. The woman has filed notice of a possible federal lawsuit because she feels betrayed by police officers who broke her trust and violated her rights, said her attorney, Adante Pointer. Pointer declined to identify his client.

  • Daytona Beach stabbings: Suspect arrested for stabbing, cutting throats of married couple, sheriff says

    Police officers have made an arrest in the brutal murders of a Daytona Beach couple.

  • Police searching for man caught on cam kicking another unconscious

    Springdale Police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera repeatedly kicking another man on the ground until he fell unconscious. The assault happened on June 12, 2021 at around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a Springdale Super 8. Police said they were called for reports of a man knocked unconscious. Surveillance footage shows a man walking up to the victim in the parking lot and, "unprovoked and without warning" punching the victim in the head, knocking him to the ground. Once the victim was on the ground, police said the suspect kicked him several times in the head, knocking him unconscious. As the victim laid unconscious on the ground, the suspect kicked him in the head again, police said. Anyone with information on the assault or the suspect in this case should contact Detective Tuazon at 513.346.5760 or at rtuazon@springdale.org. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers at 513.352.3040.

  • Lamborghini driver attacked in LA robbery attempt

    A man who had just parked his Lamborghini outside his downtown Los Angeles apartment building was pistol-whipped in an attempted robbery Sunday. Suspects are still at large, and officials are asking for the public's assistance in their arrest. (March 10)

  • Jussie Smollett sentencing: Legal experts weigh in after actor learns fate

    The former "Empire" star, 39, was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months of felony probation and was ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago.

  • Off-duty NYPD officer attacked, gun stolen in restaurant fight

    The 42-year-old officer was with a male friend when they got into a dispute with another group inside the Hudson Market.

  • Gabby Petito's remains identified; coroner initially rules death a homicide

    Law enforcement on Tuesday will be combing the woods from the Venice side of the reserve along with adjoining lands.

  • Boy rescued from house where youth pastor made child porn, Georgia cops say

    Police said the child had no family for support and the minister was taking care of them.