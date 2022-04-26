Social media posts overplay North Korea's support for Russian invasion of Ukraine, analysts say

Richard Kang, AFP South Korea
·3 min read

Social media posts claim North Korea has decided to send troops to Ukraine to support Russia, citing a report by Russian state media. However, the report makes no mention of North Korea sending troops to Ukraine. There have been no official reports or statements to support the claim, as of April 26. North Korean experts told AFP it was "highly unlikely" that Pyongyang would deploy troops to Ukraine.

"[Breaking] Russian state media reported that North Korea has decided to send troops to Ukraine to support Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war," reads a Korean-language post shared on April 15 on Naver Blog.

Screenshot of the misleading Naver Blog post, taken on April 21, 2022.

An identical claim was shared in a YouTube video titled "Russian state media reported that North Korea decided to send troops to Ukraine".

The video cites a report published on April 14 by Russia's TASS state news agency.

The same claim was shared on South Korean online community Daum Cafe here and here.

However, the claim is misleading.

Misrepresented report

The TASS report cited in the posts makes no mention of North Korea sending troops to Ukraine.

The report is headlined: "Russia takes note of North Korea's support for operation in Ukraine, diplomat says".

It reads in part: "North Korean Ambassador to Moscow stated that his country's leadership was committed to boosting friendly relations with Russia".

The report cites the Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First Asian Department Georgy Zinovyev as saying that Pyongyang has expressed its full support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and condemned the West's destructive policies.

Keyword searches found no official reports or statements to support the posts' claim.

'Highly unlikely'

Cheong Seong-chang, director of The Sejong Institute's Center for North Korean Studies, said it would be "highly unlikely" for North Korea to send troops to Ukraine.

"North Korea would not risk facing additional sanctions from the international community," Cheong told AFP on April 20.

"In addition, due to the pandemic, North Korea has kept its borders closed tight. It would be unclear whether North Korean soldiers could be able to return home once they leave the country."

Cheong said it would be difficult for Pyongyang to secretly send troops without attracting the attention of the international community.

"North Korean soldiers differ in appearance and language from their Russian counterparts. It would be impossible for them to go unnoticed. There are also concerns about how to handle injured people and prisoners," he said.

Moon Seong-mook, chief of the Unification Strategy Center at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, said it was more likely that Pyongyang would provide weapons to support Russia in Ukraine, rather than troops.

"We cannot rule out the possibility that Pyongyang still wishes to gain Russia's support and strengthen ties with it," he said.

"What Moscow needs right now is more missiles, not more people, and North Korea has plenty of them. That is where Pyongyang's support for Moscow in this war would be most likely."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come

    A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, a United Nations report issued Monday says. If current trends continue the world will go from around 400 disasters per year in 2015 to an onslaught of about 560 catastrophes a year by 2030, the scientific report by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction said. Climate change has a huge footprint in the number of disasters, report authors said.

  • Defense & National Security — Biden digs in for fight against Putin

    President Biden is doubling down on U.S. commitments to Ukraine while digging in for a long-term fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin. We’ll share the steps the U.S. has taken to this moment and it’s latest commitments to Kyiv, plus a new Navy investigation into the deaths of seven sailors and Biden’s push to address veterans’ toxic…

  • UK Assesses 15,000 Russians Killed in Ukraine Invasion

    British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Parliament on April 25 that some 15,000 Russian personnel had been killed during Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Wallace provided the figure while updating MPs on British efforts to support the Ukrainian war effort. Wallace said that British shipments have included 5,000 anti-tank missiles and 100 air defense missiles, among other weapons. Wallace opened his remarks by offering Britain’s estimate of Russian losses to date.“It is our assessment that approximately 15,000 Russian personnel have been killed during their offensive,” said Wallace. “A number of sources suggest that to date over 2,000 armored vehicles have been destroyed or captured. This includes at least 530 tanks, 530 armored personnel carriers, and 560 infantry fighting vehicles. Russia has also lost over 60 helicopters and fighter jets.” Credit: Parliament TV via Storyful

  • Top House Republicans question Mayorkas' ‘suitability for office’ amid border crisis

    FIRST ON FOX: A number of top House Republicans are doubling down on their criticism of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as the crisis at the border escalates, and questioning his suitability for office – just as the U.S. is facing yet another potential surge in migrants at the southern border.

  • Russia 'failing' in Ukraine war, Blinken says; explosions rock breakaway Moldova region

    The U.S. secretaries of State and Defense, after a high-level visit to Kyiv, vow to help Ukraine win the war and want to see Russia 'weakened.'

  • US charges Briton, Spaniard with helping N.Korea

    The United States on Monday charged two Europeans with conspiring with an American cryptocurrency expert who is in prison for helping North Korea circumvent US sanctions over its nuclear program.

  • Putin accuses West of inciting attacks against Russian journalists

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the West of inciting attacks against Russian journalists, saying Russia’s spy agency had prevented the murder of a famous reporter. During a meeting with prosecutors, Putin said he had “irrefutable evidence” of a plot from a Western-backed terrorist group to kill a Russian state TV host named Vladimir…

  • Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter with prayers for those trapped

    The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them in places like Mariupol. St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral in Kyiv was ringed by hundreds of worshippers with baskets to be blessed. An older woman slowly made her way through the crowd and stands of flickering candles.

  • Russian ambassador to U.S. says mission's work 'blockaded' - RIA

    Russia and the United States had been locked in a dispute over the size and functioning of their respective diplomatic missions long before President Vladimir Putin launched what he calls his "special military operation" against Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since then, Russian embassies in Europe have also come under pressure and more than 300 Russian staff have been expelled from European capitals, prompting Moscow to kick out foreign diplomats in response. The Russian ambassador to Poland told Reuters last week that the blocking of his embassy's bank accounts last month could eventually prevent it from functioning, in which case Russia would halt the work of the Polish embassy in Moscow.

  • Gadgets that make great Mother's Day gifts

    Here's a list of gadgets that will make great Mother's Day gifts, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • To Safeguard Free Speech, We Must Hand Control of a Major Speech Platform to One Guy

    Elon Musk has said he intends to buy Twitter and take it private.

  • GM announces it will make electric Corvette

    US car maker General Motors announced Monday that it is developing an electric version of its Chevrolet Corvette.

  • Jeff Bezos Questions Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase Over China

    "Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?" the Amazon founder tweeted.

  • Future Chevy Corvette EV will use battery's heat to extend its range

    It's official: a fully electric Chevy Corvette is coming — with new battery technology to boost its range, acceleration and efficiency. When it arrives, the battery-electric sports car will benefit from a new energy-recovery feature GM announced on Monday for the Ultium battery platform underpinning its EVs. The upgraded system uses a patented heat pump that GM says will help electric vehicles charge and accelerate faster and boost range by up to 10%.

  • Kevin Garrett Celebrates Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ Anniversary With Acoustic ‘Pray You Catch Me’: Watch

    The singer-songwriter co-wrote the chilly album opener alongside Queen Bey and James Blake.

  • Suspected Gunman In DC 'Sniper-Type' Shooting Died By Suicide After Wounding 4 People

    The Washington, D.C., community was shaken due to a “sniper-type” shooting on Friday that left four random people injured.

  • More foreign nationals to arrive in UK this year than before Brexit

    More foreign nationals will come to the UK this year than before Brexit, an analysis suggests.

  • Biden doubles down on commitment to Ukraine in fight with Putin

    President Biden is doubling down on U.S. commitments to Ukraine while digging in for a long-term fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The proof is in the high-stakes visit to Kyiv on Sunday by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The risky trip, the details of which were kept closely guarded…

  • The AP Interview: Kyiv wants UN to seek Mariupol evacuation

    Ukraine’s foreign minister on Monday urged the U.N. chief to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol, calling it something the world body is capable of achieving. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press in an interview he was concerned that by visiting Moscow on Tuesday before traveling to Kyiv, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres could be vulnerable to falling into a Kremlin “trap” in the war.

  • SBU reveals Russian invaders chatting about ‘hell’ in Chornobaivka

    The SBU security service of Ukraine on April 24 released an intercept of a conversation between a Russian invader and his friend, in which he complains that Ukrainian defenders have staged a "real hell" for the Russians.