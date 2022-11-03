Social media posts paint uneven picture of teen accused of murder

Nov. 3—Kiara McCulley's public Instagram and TikTok accounts reveal a portrait of an edgy teenager with a penchant for eccentric behavior.

But in the wake of what police said is her suspected involvement in a gruesome homicide last week, her posts could be viewed through a different, darker lens.

McCulley, 19, is accused of stabbing Grace Jennings to death with a sword Saturday morning after her boyfriend, Isaac Apodaca, sent her several text messages convincing her to do so, according to a criminal complaint.

McCulley and Apodaca, 25, have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for their roles in Jennings' death, according to online court records. Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz said while Apodaca may not have participated in physically attacking Jennings, his text messages point toward a conspiracy to kill her.

McCulley also has been charged with tampering with evidence.

The killing took place inside a detached garage at McCulley's mother's house on Santa Fe's southwest side, where all three had spent the previous evening. The home is owned by Lani McCulley, a senior planner in the city of Santa Fe's Land Use Department.

Kiara McCulley's Instagram account — which spans from August 2021 up until two days before she is accused of stabbing the 21-year-old Jennings — at times is typical teenage fare: cats, food and amateur photography.

But there are flashes of more troubling thoughts as well.

"Sometimes I don't give a damn what people want. I'm not a nice person, that person died a long time ago," McCulley wrote in a text exchange posted Jan. 27.

McCulley posted several videos on her public TikTok account in the days before Jennings' death, including some with unsettling audio and visual distortions that appear to include Apodaca. Maniacal laughter, facial contortions, noises with added reverberation effects and a dark red filter make the snippets unusual, if not disturbing.

A TikTok video posted on McCulley's account Oct. 9 shows her lip-syncing to pre-recorded audio.

"Can we all take a moment of [expletive] silence to acknowledge the fact that despite the [expletive] I have yet to turn into a serial killer," McCulley appears to say.

McCulley also commented on an Instagram post from Apodaca's public account July 17, in which he asked followers to comment using an emoji that denoted their relationship with him. McCulley posted a green heart, indicating she was his "ride or die."

But the couple's relationship, according to public documents, may have been unsettled. An affidavit for an arrest warrant filed April 5 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court accused Apodaca of domestic violence against McCulley. The case was dismissed without prejudice Monday at the behest of the District Attorney's Office following the couple's Saturday arrests, according to online court records. The charges can be refiled at a later date.

A person following Apodaca's Instagram account wrote in a direct message Wednesday she met him a couple of times while he worked at clothing store Rue 21 at Santa Fe Place mall.

A manager at the location said he had not been working at the location recently and deferred all questions to the chain's district manager, Randy Turpin.

Turpin declined to comment Wednesday on whether Apodaca had previously worked for the retailer.

"We just can't disclose if somebody was a prior employee or not," Turpin said. "That's something that has to go through our HR department."

Multiple followers from McCulley and Apodaca's public Instagram accounts did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a Santa Fe man who dated McCulley when they were young teens said he remains shaken by the news his onetime girlfriend has been accused of first-degree murder in Jennings' death.

Lachlan Stephenson, 20, said he dated McCulley in 2016 and 2017, and detailed a tumultuous relationship that included sometimes troubling outbursts, punctuated by instances of verbal and physical abuse.

"She would constantly say things like she's the all-powerful witch. She's going to hex people, that she is going to predict everyone's death," Stephenson said. "Towards the end of our relationship, when her delusions were really getting high, she was even saying that she has the power to levitate. ... I really wish that [McCulley] got the help that she needed when she needed it."

Stephenson said he and McCulley started out as friends after meeting at a Halloween party in 2015. McCulley started developing feelings for him over time, he added, and the two began dating.

Stephenson said McCulley occasionally would forcefully kiss him. If he rejected her advances, she would yell at him, hurling insults. He also claimed she slapped and punched him, and sometimes burned his arms with cigarettes.

"She only did it like three or four times, but still, I still have some scars on my arm today," he said.

Stephenson said he first met Jennings when she crashed his 16th birthday party at Meow Wolf in 2018.

Stephenson invited McCulley — who was then his ex-girlfriend — along with a couple of other friends, to celebrate. However, he said McCulley ruined the event by yelling obscenities and insults.

"I don't remember everything that was said because, frankly, I've been trying to block a lot of it out since the incident," Stephenson said.

The party came to a premature end due to McCulley's antics, he said. Stephenson said his mother had to take both McCulley and Jennings — who accompanied McCulley uninvited — aside and called for their parents to pick them up.

Reached by telephone Tuesday, Stephenson's mother confirmed her son's version of the events at the party.

Stephenson didn't see McCulley again until he ran into her just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic at a downtown coffee and gelato shop. He added Apodaca was with her at the time.

"We just chatted briefly, but she really still had a lot of anger towards me, even then," Stephenson said. "Just talking about how her boyfriend could [expletive] me up in a matter of seconds."

Santa Fe police continue to investigate the circumstances leading to Jennings' death. Police Capt. Ortiz said officers have "collected" several cellphones as part of the probe. Monday's criminal complaint stated police have already obtained access to Apodaca's cellphone.

State prosecutors filed pretrial detention motions for McCulley and Apodaca on Tuesday in First District Court, and a statement that combines the suspects' cases going forward.

McCulley and Apodaca are scheduled for in-person hearings Tuesday in First District Court, according to online court records.

Claudia L. Silva of The New Mexican contributed to this report.