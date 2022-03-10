Social media posts threatened Black students at Middletown Middle, police say

Mar. 9—Police are investigating social media posts that reportedly threatened Black students at Middletown Middle School, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and school resource officers (SROs) responded at about 9 a.m. Wednesday in response to threats originally posted on Instagram and Snapchat, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The image, depicting multiple youths holding what appear to be firearms, bore a message indicating they would shoot Black people and included racial slurs written across the photos.

Deputies and school administrators "immediately" identified multiple suspects, the release states, and "took the proper steps to ensure the school and Middletown community was safe." The school was not evacuated or put on lockdown or lockout.

There is no imminent threat of physical harm, Frederick County Public Schools said in a Find Out First message to the Middletown Middle community Wednesday.

FCPS and the police would not confirm what school the youths in the image attend, as the investigation is ongoing, said Eric Louérs-Phillips, FCPS director of public affairs, and FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell.

Police believe multiple students were involved in the incident, according to Lt. Jason Deater, commander of the sheriff's office's SRO unit. He declined to say how many were involved, and said police would follow through with criminal charges, if warranted. Police are treating the suspects as juveniles, and as a result, identifying information will not be publicized.

"It's very alarming," Deater said of the social media posts.

No specific students were threatened by name, Deater said.

Middletown Middle has 794 students, most of whom are white, demographic data shows. Black/African American students represent about 3.1 percent of the school's population, according to the FCPS school profile website. White students make up 81.5 percent of the population at the school.

Police are conducting a full investigation, FCSO said in its release, and the school district may take disciplinary action. The social media posts have been shared with SROs among the Frederick Police Department, according to Deater, in case the message spreads to other schools.

FCPS sent a support team to the school to care for social and emotional needs of students and staff, according to the Find Out First message to the Middletown community.

"... We recognize the harm done by the hateful speech directed toward Black African American students," Principal Paul Fer said in the message Wednesday. "It is unacceptable and will be fully investigated with appropriate school discipline and criminal implications."

The social media posts reportedly targeting Middletown students mark the third FCPS incident in the last week. On March 3, Urbana High School evacuated after a student reportedly brought bleach to school with the intent of making mustard gas. On March 4, five students and a staff member went to the hospital after an irritant was released into the air at Ballenger Creek Middle School.

From Lt. Deater's perspective, this school year seems to have netted more incidents than in the past.

"We're being inundated time and time again," he said in an interview.

Deater encouraged parents and guardians to talk to their students about the consequences of making threats. Students can face criminal charges, though Deater said there are also juvenile diversion programs available to certain youth.

Incidents like Wednesday's draw on police and school resources. Deater said five SROs, including himself, are involved in the response to Middletown Middle.

As a parent, he's concerned too.

"To combat this issue we have to work together as a community," Deater said.

Anyone with information about the Middletown Middle incident is asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 22-025423.

