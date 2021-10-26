Social media pranksters charged after fake theft

Oct. 26—MANKATO — A group of pranksters is facing misdemeanor charges after staging a theft on a busy downtown Mankato street.

Onlookers called police as young men pretended to break into an ATM they actually owned and ran away with a bag full of cash on Oct. 1.

The witnesses included the St. Peter police chief, who can be seen laughing over the prank on video posted to social media. But Mankato authorities did not find the incident funny.

The five men involved, all from Mankato, were charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. Brothers Ethan and Colin Clerc, who run the Yessir! YouTube channel, also are charged with misdemeanor public nuisance.

Ethan Clerc said their pranks are intended to be a fun experiment on how people react to witnessing unusual situations. He said he now realizes the ATM gag wasn't a good idea.

"We're gonna tame it down a lot and go back to the old-style pranks," he told The Free Press. "We went too far and we realize it was dumb."

The pranksters purchased an old ATM machine and Clerc noted they obtained permission to set it up outside a business on Front Street.

A video that was taken offline Monday showed the reaction of bystanders as they watched the staged theft and learned it was a hoax. St. Peter Police Chief Matt Grochow gave fist bumps to the fake thieves after chasing after them and learning it wasn't real.

A Mankato police officer who arrived on scene wasn't as forgiving, noting she had rushed toward the scene and other officers were doing the same.

The now-removed video concluded with a pledge to post more videos that are "a lot crazier than this," according to a court complaint.

Clerc told The Free Press he intended the video to be a harmless prank and he didn't think he was breaking any laws. But he acknowledged realizing police might be called for that gag and others.

Other videos recently posted on the YouTube channel include staged kidnappings of an elderly woman outside of Mankato stores, a fake elderly woman blocking traffic crossing Madison Avenue, and traipsing an empty beer keg around the Minnesota State University campus.