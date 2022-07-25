Social media reaction to death of Clark Co. Sheriff’s deputy from injuries after being shot

Area law enforcement agencies are sharing their thoughts on social media and show of support for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office following the death of Deputy Matthew Yates in an officer-involved shooting at a mobile home park Sunday.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck issued a statement on Facebook saying, “On behalf of all of us at MCSO, we would like to send our deepest condolences to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office as well as all of their friends and family members during this difficult time.”

Riverside Police posted this statement on its Facebook page, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters in blue at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost posted a statement on Twitter late Sunday afternoon. He says BCI is investigating and his heart aches for everyone who wears the badge.

Another hero down responding to a call, shot by the man in this trailer in Clark County. It appears to have caught fire during the attempt to apprehend him.



BCI is investigating at the invitation of the Clark County SO.



My heart aches for everyone who wears the badge. pic.twitter.com/QcUYXsn7j6 — Attorney General Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) July 24, 2022

The Ohio State Highway Patrol paid tribute to Deputy Yates late Sunday night on Twitter.

In honor of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates. pic.twitter.com/ofr8rEMhE4 — Ohio State Highway Patrol (@OSHP) July 25, 2022

We will continue to update this story with reaction from public figures on the passing of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates.