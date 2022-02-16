Social media reacts to Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's breakup with plenty of 'cold feet' jokes
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Aaron RodgersAmerican football quarterback
- Shailene WoodleyAmerican actress
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley called off their nearly year-long engagement Wednesday, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.
More: Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have split, called off engagement, report says
News of a split between Rodgers, 38, and Woodley, 30, had people taking to Twitter, with plenty of jokes relating to Rodgers' previous "COVID toe" statements. Here are some of the reactions:
Rumor has it Rodgers had cold feet. pic.twitter.com/5mM5kDJpD4
— St.Steven (@SGagovski) February 16, 2022
I’m guessing Shailene Woodley got vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/mBXbuVoDv9
— ♣️30 under 30 for another year♦️ (@imperatoryvette) February 16, 2022
I guess they agreed to disagree. https://t.co/k4YwJpvZt1
— Rod (@rodimusprime) February 16, 2022
Aaron Rodgers, still searching for that second ring https://t.co/U0T9wSllhT
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 16, 2022
Please respect Aaron’s privacy as he does his own research in the hopes of figuring out what went wrong. https://t.co/7CW9qQQHc3
— Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) February 16, 2022
Fails to advance in post-season yet again https://t.co/Guh4vMUAjH
— Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) February 16, 2022
Love is dead.https://t.co/i3oR7UZyqK
— Nate. (@nathanwinston18) February 16, 2022
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Reactions to Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley calling off engagement