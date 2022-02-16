Social media reacts to Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's breakup with plenty of 'cold feet' jokes

Yahoo Entertainment

On “Secrets of Playboy,” Monday, Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend of five years, Sondra Theodore, opened up about their sex life. “He would tell the public even good girls enjoy sex, healthy sex. And there was nothing healthy about the sex with Hefner because he took it too far.” Last week, Theodore claimed that Hefner would make her get him drugs, and this week. (pic) she alleged that the Playboy founder required her to have sex with other women and men while he filmed and directed them. “I felt so violated having a man that I did not want to be forced upon me,” Theodore recalled. One of Theodore’s more shocking claims involved the Playboy Magazine founder’s alleged fondness for beastiality. “I walked in once, and he was with our dog,” Theodore said. “And I said, ‘What are you doing?" He says, ‘Well, dogs have needs.’ And I went, ‘Stop that, just stop that!’ And I never left them alone with the dog again. I couldn't believe what I was seeing.” Viewers found the claims, many of which were corroborated by Hefner’s former employees, to be upsetting, like this person who tweeted, “This information is so disturbing and so disgusting. I’m sick to my stomach and could cry hearing about this stuff.. Hugh Hefner was a disgusting and TERRIBLE person. I will never think otherwise.” Theodore alleged that it was when Hefner became infatuated with blood and snuff films, that she finally gathered the courage to get away from him. “What kind of mind is so far gone that it takes killing somebody to get them excited for that big release?” Theodore asked. “He was opening my eyes to this monster. I mean, really, he was a monster.”