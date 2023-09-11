How social media reacted to the Dallas Cowboys massive 40-0 victory over the New York Giants
The Dallas Cowboys dominated the New York Giants 40-0 in their first game of the 2023 NFL season. The Cowboys had seven sacks, three turnovers and a defensive touchdown in the game.
Fans and pundits reacted on social media to the lopsided victory.
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin was impressed by the defensive performance.
That @dallascowboys DEFENSE is so DEFENSIVE!!!!!!
— Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) September 11, 2023
End of the 3rd quarter and I can't believe there are any Giants fans still here.
Cowboys 33, Giants 0
Dak Prescott: 11 of 20, 117 yards
Daniel Jones: 9 of 21, 59 yards, 2 INTs
Saquon Barkley: 12 carries, 51 yards
Tony Pollard: 11 carries, 53 yards, 2 TDs
Dallas D: 6 sacks pic.twitter.com/1QUGHqBJTk
— Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) September 11, 2023
I still think last year against Minnesota is the most impressive Cowboys performance I’ve ever seen, but this was a hell of a dominant performance and quite a way to open the season.
Don’t let people downplay the Giants’ credentials now. Dallas smacked a team with playoff hopes,…
— David Helman (@davidhelman_) September 11, 2023
Cowboys fans y’all tired of watching the Giants get whooped tonight?
Cowboys fans…#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/8kvxkzRczS
— Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) September 11, 2023
The New York Giants have lost 11 games in a row to the Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback.
11. games. in. a. row.
— RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 11, 2023
Bruh this DALLAS COWBOY DEFENSE IS CRAZY!
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 11, 2023
• 7 sacks
• 5 forced fumbles
• 2 interceptions
• 1 TD
• 40-0 win
The #DallasCowboys have the best defense in the NFL pic.twitter.com/JbvfgjAT19
— Ernie (@es3_09) September 11, 2023
HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!!!!!!#DallasCowboys #CowboysNation https://t.co/xRQYEiZ3W2
— Seb Sadler (@seb_sadler) September 11, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys every time they see a New York Giant in the open field pic.twitter.com/4zfmmSzoM2
— Stoney Keeley (@StoneyKeeley) September 11, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys walked into MetLife with NO MERCY. COMPLETE TAKEOVER.
How bout that Dallas defense. pic.twitter.com/CMIKPBZVLs
— lynzie ✭ (@lynziekate) September 11, 2023