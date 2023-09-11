How social media reacted to the Dallas Cowboys massive 40-0 victory over the New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the New York Giants 40-0 in their first game of the 2023 NFL season. The Cowboys had seven sacks, three turnovers and a defensive touchdown in the game.

Fans and pundits reacted on social media to the lopsided victory.

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin was impressed by the defensive performance.

That @dallascowboys DEFENSE is so DEFENSIVE!!!!!! — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) September 11, 2023

End of the 3rd quarter and I can't believe there are any Giants fans still here.



Cowboys 33, Giants 0



Dak Prescott: 11 of 20, 117 yards

Daniel Jones: 9 of 21, 59 yards, 2 INTs



Saquon Barkley: 12 carries, 51 yards

Tony Pollard: 11 carries, 53 yards, 2 TDs



Dallas D: 6 sacks pic.twitter.com/1QUGHqBJTk — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) September 11, 2023

I still think last year against Minnesota is the most impressive Cowboys performance I’ve ever seen, but this was a hell of a dominant performance and quite a way to open the season.



Don’t let people downplay the Giants’ credentials now. Dallas smacked a team with playoff hopes,… — David Helman (@davidhelman_) September 11, 2023

Cowboys fans y’all tired of watching the Giants get whooped tonight?



Cowboys fans…#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/8kvxkzRczS — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) September 11, 2023

The New York Giants have lost 11 games in a row to the Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback.



11. games. in. a. row. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 11, 2023

Bruh this DALLAS COWBOY DEFENSE IS CRAZY! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 11, 2023

• 7 sacks

• 5 forced fumbles

• 2 interceptions

• 1 TD

• 40-0 win



The #DallasCowboys have the best defense in the NFL pic.twitter.com/JbvfgjAT19 — Ernie (@es3_09) September 11, 2023

The Dallas Cowboys every time they see a New York Giant in the open field pic.twitter.com/4zfmmSzoM2 — Stoney Keeley (@StoneyKeeley) September 11, 2023

The Dallas Cowboys walked into MetLife with NO MERCY. COMPLETE TAKEOVER.



How bout that Dallas defense. pic.twitter.com/CMIKPBZVLs — lynzie ✭ (@lynziekate) September 11, 2023