How social media reacted to the Dallas Cowboys massive 40-0 victory over the New York Giants

Lawrence Dow
·2 min read
1
Bryan Woolston / /AP

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the New York Giants 40-0 in their first game of the 2023 NFL season. The Cowboys had seven sacks, three turnovers and a defensive touchdown in the game.

Fans and pundits reacted on social media to the lopsided victory.

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin was impressed by the defensive performance.

