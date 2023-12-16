Social Media Reacts To Rudy Giuliani Verdict With Mockery

David Moye
·3 min read
After a Georgia jury ruled against Rudy Giuliani for defaming two election workers, the court of public opinion weighed in against the former New York mayor-turned-Donald-Trump-toadie.

Giuliani was ordered to pay Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, $148 million after he spread lies about their work as election workers in Fulton County.

Users of X, formerly known as Twitter, had strong reactions to the verdict and to Giuliani himself.

Spoiler alert: Things got brutal. Very brutal.

Things didn’t better for Giuliani after he posted his own tweet claiming “the absurdity of the amount is indicative of the absurdity and unfairness of the entire proceeding.”

X users quickly called B.S. on his tweet, so much so that he eventually turned off comments on his post.

