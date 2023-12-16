Social Media Reacts To Rudy Giuliani Verdict With Mockery

After a Georgia jury ruled against Rudy Giuliani for defaming two election workers, the court of public opinion weighed in against the former New York mayor-turned-Donald-Trump-toadie.

Giuliani was ordered to pay Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, $148 million after he spread lies about their work as election workers in Fulton County.

Users of X, formerly known as Twitter, had strong reactions to the verdict and to Giuliani himself.

Spoiler alert: Things got brutal. Very brutal.

Buh-bye, Rudy. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 15, 2023

@RudyGiuliani will have to star in an awful lot of "Borat" films to earn the $150 million he now owes in damages. pic.twitter.com/iUgLxTdIYP — Tony Gray (@ABGray) December 15, 2023

Rudy Giuliani-

From America's Mayor. To Trump's Douchebag. To America's Douchebag! Nice goin Rudy! pic.twitter.com/KUdJTqCjzf — DoodyDoodsky.bsk.social (@Howdyhorde) December 15, 2023

Rudy Giuliani is soulless, doesn’t have a functioning conscience and shows zero remorse for destroying and endangering these two innocent women’s lives.



But on top of that, he’s also become a bit stupid. Because he repeated the slander THIS WEEK. They could sue him for that too. — TheValuesVoter (Also on Threads and BlueSky) (@TheValuesVoter) December 15, 2023

Rudy ordered to pay roughly 10 Mar-a-Lagos in damages. — Moosic (@Moosic11) December 15, 2023

So will @RudyGiuliani price go up on cameo? — Fordham - ask to see their “proof” (@Publius1958) December 15, 2023

@RudyGiuliani don't count on trump for any help. You've served your purpose and he's moving on. What a dumb ass sucker. pic.twitter.com/VsBED8Rnvl — John😎😎 NO DMs or LISTS (@benbrookjohn) December 15, 2023

Things didn’t better for Giuliani after he posted his own tweet claiming “the absurdity of the amount is indicative of the absurdity and unfairness of the entire proceeding.”

The absurdity of the amount is indicative of the absurdity and unfairness of the entire proceeding.



It bore no resemblance to a trial in a country with the rule of law. I wasn't able to offer any evidence in my defense. We'll have more to say and look forward to the appeal. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2023

X users quickly called B.S. on his tweet, so much so that he eventually turned off comments on his post.

You had an attorney. You lost or didn’t oppose retrial liability motions. You declined to testify at trial. Punitive damages are meant to punish and deter similar conduct. Cry harder. https://t.co/G6RySpw3xT — Valkyrie87-a/k/a Viking Barbie (@Freyja1987) December 15, 2023

Look at this drunken coward @RudyGiuliani as he turned of comments. You fucked around and you found out you miserable bastard. Was it worth it? Your own lawyers are suing you and the comman you did it all for has left you hung out to dry. https://t.co/Co2NYsEgpM — Brian F. (@NoogaB_23) December 15, 2023

A dude who REFUSED TO TESTIFY claims he wasn’t able to offer any “evidence” in his defense. What a CERTIFIABLE POS‼️👇📣👇 https://t.co/ml6EEhxac7 — RETTIWTGMM (@RETTIWTGMM) December 15, 2023

Related...