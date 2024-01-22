Social media reacts to Supreme Court decision allowing razor wire to be cut at border

A divided Supreme Court is allowing Border Patrol agents to cut razor wire that Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border while a lawsuit over the wire continues.

The justices, by a 5-4 vote Monday, granted an emergency appeal from the Biden administration, which has been in an escalating standoff at the border with Texas and had objected to an appellate ruling in favor of the state.

Here's how social media reacted to the decision.

Ron DeSantis: Texas is trying to enforce the laws

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, chimed in on X after the decision.

"The Supreme Court is siding with the Biden administration against Texas by allowing the federal government to take down razor wire on the border. Texas is trying to enforce our laws and uphold our sovereignty while the federal government is disregarding the law and ignoring its responsibility to protect our borders.

"What an upside down world," he posted.

After Monday's Iowa caucuses Ron DeSantis brought his presidential campaign to South Carolina on Jan. 16, 2024.

Beto O'Rourke: (razor wire) happens to be 100% illegal

Former Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke posted the following on X, "Abbott's razor wire — deployed under the water line and in the path of those trying to rescue drowning migrants — has done nothing to stop illegal crossings. It also happens to be 100% illegal under the Constitution."

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke greets supporters during election night on Nov. 8, 2022.

Abbott’s razor wire — deployed under the water line and in the path of those trying to rescue drowning migrants — has done nothing to stop illegal crossings. It also happens to be 100% illegal under the Constitution. https://t.co/bIh50gJiMz — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 22, 2024

Here's how social media reacted when the news first broke.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has ruled 5-4 that Border Patrol agents *are* allowed to remove razor wire installed by Texas.



The invasion goes on.



After a desperate request filed by Biden to open the flood gates, the Court decided that the illegal surge should continue by… pic.twitter.com/c4WmWnhCs7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 22, 2024

These 5 supreme Court judges have failed the American people and America. Buy alouing crooked Joe Biden to cut down the razor wire down that was protecting the southern border and America from this invasion. They have committed TREASON pic.twitter.com/ld9UF47QoF — David Tapley (@DavidTaple90421) January 22, 2024

Wow. The Supreme Court (5-4) just sided with the Biden admin in their effort to remove razor-wire buoys and other physical barriers put up by Greg Abbott.



Abbott’s political games have interfered with federal authorities doing their jobs. pic.twitter.com/eqgd31v65U — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 22, 2024

