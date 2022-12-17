Social media report protests by Iranian oil workers for higher wages

Worker grabs a nozzle at a petrol station in Tehran
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Social media posts on Saturday purported to show a group of protesting oil workers in southern Iran demanding higher wages and retirment bonuses.

The reported oil workers’ protests, which Reuters could not verify, comes amid an uprising across Iran, the boldest challenge to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

The nationwide protests were triggered by the Sept. 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdish region, for wearing "inappropriate attire”.

Iran's oil ministry was not immediately available to comment.

The activist HRANA news agency said on Saturday that a group of oil workers protested outside the Pars Oil and Petrochemical Company in Asaluyeh in the southern Bushehr Province on the Gulf coast.

It said in addition to wage increases and pension bonuses, the removal of high income taxes and salary cap, improved welfare services and health conditions were among the protesters’ demands.

A combination of mass protests and strikes by oil workers and Bazaar merchants helped to sweep the clergy to power in the Iranian revolution four decades ago.

(dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Recommended Stories

  • Possible bearish signals as Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) insiders disposed of US$5.5m worth of stock

    The fact that multiple Analog Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADI ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the...

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

    Does the December share price for Intuit Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTU ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • Iranian Soccer Player Faces Death Sentence for Standing up for Women's Rights

    Amir Nasr Azadani has been sentenced to punishment by hanging for protesting the death of Mahsa Amini.

  • BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 82%

    A look at the shareholders of BlackRock, Inc. ( NYSE:BLK ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that...

  • ZKB not poaching Credit Suisse clients - CEO in paper

    Zuercher Kantonalbank is not trying to poach clients from embattled Credit Suisse, the state-backed cantonal bank's chief executive said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday. Amid a social media storm that sparked unfounded speculation about its stability, Credit Suisse reported sharp outflows in October as wealthy clients moved assets elsewhere, although its chairman has said the situation has since stabilised. ZKB CEO Urs Baumann told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung his bank was not actively approaching Credit Suisse clients and said ZKB was not using its state backing as a marketing tool amid such market jitters.

  • Why aren’t feminists here backing brave woman-led Iranians? We need to show up

    Instead of hiding their inhumanity, they advertised it, publishing a montage of gory images of the young man’s execution, writes Melinda Henneberger | Opinion

  • China to maintain ample liquidity in 2023 to implement proactive fiscal policy - state media

    China will maintain reasonably ample liquidity in financial markets while better serving needs from the real economy next year, state media quoted a vice governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) as saying on Saturday. Monetary policy in 2023 will ensure sufficient amount of liquidity and the structure will be accurate to aid key sectors, PBOC Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang said. At the same forum, Vice Finance Minister Xu Hongcai said China will also implement a proactive fiscal policy next year, setting a reasonable deficit ratio and the size of local government special bonds.

  • Swiss central bank sees onus on Credit Suisse to execute revamp

    Credit Suisse needs to execute its revamp successfully and end a string of negative headlines from Switzerland's second-biggest bank, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview aired on Saturday. Credit Suisse in October announced a plan to raise capital, slash its workforce and focus even more on its flagship wealth management franchise while scaling back volatile investment banking after a string of losses and risk-management failures. It said this month the turnaround was well under way after completing a 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.3 billion) capital hike.

  • Investors in Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) have made a splendid return of 150% over the past five years

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if...

  • Are Investors Undervaluing The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) By 37%?

    Does the December share price for The Walt Disney Company ( NYSE:DIS ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Is everyone you know sick? Explaining winter's early rush of illness - and if it will continue.

    Why is everyone getting a cold or the flu? Experts say it's a combination of factors, including the pandemic, masking and other virus patterns.

  • Iran Protests Create Lasting Challenge to Government, Security Officials Say

    Demonstrations represent a durable drive for change that will challenge the government in Tehran but doesn’t put it in immediate jeopardy, Western and Middle East security officials say.

  • Derek Jeter Learned to 'Bite Your Tongue' When It Came to Gossip About His Dating Life

    Jeter joined Eli Manning to talk about their history in New York and about the former Yankees' relationship with the media

  • Cowboys News: Tyron impresses at RT, Micah Parsons faces blowback

    The future Hall of Famer may have a brand new gig; 3 Dallas defenders were limited Thursday, and Micah Parsons explains his viral quote. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Ukraine Latest: US Is Expanding Its Training for Kyiv’s Forces

    (Bloomberg) -- The US sanctioned Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest tycoon but left his company, mining giant MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, untouched as it tries to maintain stability in the metals market. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkA top Ukrainian army commander warne

  • How "smart bomb" kits will help Ukraine defend against Russia

    The Biden administration is considering sending Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM kits, to Ukraine. The kits can convert unguided aerial weapons into so-called "smart bombs." CBS News anchors Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller spoke with CSIS International Security Program Director Seth Jones about how these weapons could be a game changer for Ukraine.

  • US Sanctions Russia’s Richest Tycoon, Nornickel Boss Potanin

    (Bloomberg) -- The US sanctioned Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest tycoon and the president and biggest shareholder of mining giant MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, but left his company untouched as it tries to maintain stability in the metals market.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally

  • Russia to scrap punishments for crimes in occupied Ukraine if ‘in interest of Russian Federation’

    The Russian parliament is poised to scrap punishments for crimes committed in occupied Ukraine, if they were carried out “to protect the interests” of Russia.

  • Chinese investors weigh risks after Kabul hotel attack

    In one of the office towers of Kabul's China Town, entrepreneur Yu Minghui sat gauging the aftershocks of the militant attack that severely wounded five of his compatriots in a city centre hotel. Armed men opened fire in the Longan Hotel on Monday, part of what analysts said appeared to be a trend of attacks aimed at scaring off any foreign investors or partners interested in working with Afghanistan's Taliban-led government. Three days on, Yu said he, for one, was determined to stay and keep building his manufacturing plant outside the Afghan capital.

  • Truck Overturns, Spills 1,300 Gallons of Cooking Oil in West Florida

    Two men were injured when a tanker-trailer overturned in Lee County, Florida, on Thursday, December 15, spilling around 1,300 gallons of cooking oil onto the road, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).A camera outside a nearby residence captured the truck overturning and its two occupants being ejected onto the roadway before the vehicle slid to a rest.FHP said the truck was moving east on Buckingham Road towards the intersection with Gunnery Road when the driver lost control.A 22-year-old driver and a 33-year-old passenger, both of Fort Lauderdale, sustained minor injuries, FHP said. Neither were wearing seatbelts, they added.The cause of the crash was under investigation. Credit: @FHPSWFL via Storyful