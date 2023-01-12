Social media rumors lead to heightened security at Godby High School

Rumors circulating on social media spurred law enforcement to increase their presence at Godby High School on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Leon County Schools said the district is not aware of any credible threats made to directly to the campus, but out of an abundance of caution, the Leon County Sheriff's Office has dispatched more deputies to ensure the safety of students.

The rumors started after a large fight Wednesday at lunch time required administration to send students back into their classrooms.

Also on Wednesday, a student at Leon High School was arrested for possession of a stolen handgun.

The student allegedly showed off the loaded gun on social media, according to an LCSO press release. Once the information was relayed to school administration and the school resource officer, LCSO found the student and arrested the 17-year-old for allegedly bringing the stolen Glock 48 handgun to school campus.

If parents have questions or concerns about the increased law enforcement presence at Godby, they can call the high school's front office, 850-617-4700.

