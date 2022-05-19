Social media set-up over Jordans ends in gunfire, robbery, police say

What one man thought was going to be a peaceful sale of shoes ended with him being robbed and bullets flying, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said a man agreed to buy a pair of Jordans from another man on social media. The two met up at the agreed-upon location on Willow Rd. on Saturday, May 14 around 9 a.m., according to police.

That’s when a man got out of a gray Dodge Charger and got into the potential buyer’s car, police said.

Once inside the buyer’s car, instead of selling him a pair of Jordans, the robber pulled out a gun, pointed it at the mother man and demanded his money, according to MPD.

Another man got out of the Charger and came up to the victim’s driver’s side door and tried to take his wallet, police said.

Memphis Police said this was the car three men were in when they met up with another man to sell him a pair of Jordans but ended up robbing him instead.

Then, the robber already in the victim’s car, fired two shots, shattering the man’s windshield, according to police.

Three men in total are now wanted for aggravated robbery in connection to this shoe scam.

If you have any idea who these men are, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

