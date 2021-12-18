Social media threat closes Norwich schools, juvenile arrested

Dec. 17—NORWICH — A juvenile was arrested Thursday night in connection to a social media post that threatened Norwich schools, according to police, as schools across the country were on high alert for threats stemming from TikTok and other social platforms.

Families were notified in a letter from administrators early Friday that all Norwich Public Schools and Norwich Free Academy would be closed following an alleged threat involving a gun that students saw on the social media app Snapchat about 8 p.m. Thursday.

Capt. James Veiga with the Norwich Police Department said that they, along with schools across the nation, were thoroughly investigating any threats. They found one of those threats to be credible, he said, and therefore made an arrest.

"The social media story allegedly referenced a threat to the school as well as a picture of what appeared to be a handgun," Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow wrote in the letter to families.

She said schools were closed "so that the police could fully investigate this matter" before staff members and students return.

Police did not say whether the arrest was connected to a Snapchat post, but confirmed it was linked to a threatening social media post. They also did not say what charges the juvenile faces.

The juvenile's name and age were not released because of the juvenile's age.

On Friday morning, Stringfellow said the posts reported by students were "by someone they believe to be a Norwich Public Schools student." Police contacted students involved and visited homes overnight but could not verify whether the threat was credible by 2:30 a.m., prompting the closure order.

NFA Head of School Brian Kelly also said Friday morning that school officials were alerted to "some concerning social media posts," and said police are investigating. NFA was closed, also out of an abundance of caution, he said.

Schools nationwide were on high alert Friday due to a viral TikTok trend that spread posts about potential threats to schools. Norwich Public Schools officials initially said Thursday that they were monitoring the trend and there would be added police presence at all schools as a safety measure.

Multiple students saw the Snapchat story on Thursday night and reported it to their families, who contacted administrators at Teachers Memorial Global Magnet Middle School.

After those reports were made, Stringfellow decided to cancel school. "I was not willing to risk the safety of our students and staff," she said, so closed schools "out of an abundance of caution."

No information was available about who posted the Snapchat story, whether they were a student or what specifically it said.

The superintendent in the letter to families also commended the students who reported the threat. "They reacted in the safest way possible and I am extremely grateful to them."

Police said they were keeping an eye on any and all threats reported Friday.

"As they come in, we're investigating each and every one that shows any ties to a Norwich school or student," Veiga said.

