Man suspected of making threat against RGH found dead inside East Rochester home. What we know now

A man believed to be linked to threats that caused an hours-long lockdown at Rochester General Hospital on Wednesday, was found dead inside an East Rochester home, police announced Wednesday.

Lockdown ends at Rochester General

According to Rochester Regional Health, the hospital "went into lockdown" around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. The lockdown ended around 9:30 a.m. For more than seven hours, no one was allowed onto the RGH campus on Portland Avenue, except for staff members and patients seeking care.

Social media threat

Rochester police said the FBI alerted officers to a potential threat against Rochester General Hospital via a livestream video on social media of a suicidal man, sparking the early morning lockdown at the hospital, 1425 Portland Ave.

"The information received at the time was indicative of possible threats towards Rochester General Hospital and a list of employees," Rochester Police Lt. Greg Bello said.

At a mid-morning news conference outside the hospital, Bello said that police reviewed the “hours-long” video early Wednesday and later determined that the man did not make any "direct threats" to RGH and its staff.

"There was never an active threat within the hospital or on the hospital's property," RPD Capt. Ryan Tauriello said early Wednesday morning outside the hospital. "There are no injuries related to this in any way."

Man found dead inside East Rochester home

Working with East Rochester police officers and Monroe County sheriff’s deputies, police identified the man in the video and tracked his whereabouts to a home on DePaul Drive in East Rochester. Authorities on Wednesday responded to the address – which was not shared by police – and located the man deceased in the home.

East Rochester Police Sgt. Noah Fast said authorities have received mental health-related calls in the past about the man, whose name was not released, but not related to the RGH incident. Fast said that police did not directly connect with the man. Chief Deputy Michael Fowler of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the man's mother, who lived in a separate unit within the same building, left her home safely and is cooperating with police.

The man's body remained inside the home as of noon and will be removed by the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office, Fast said.

Bomb squad at the DePaul Drive scene in East Rochester

As of noon, police remained at the scene on DePaul Drive in East Rochester, where neighbors were required to shelter in place for part of the morning. DePaul Drive remained closed to traffic but is expected to reopen later on Wednesday, officers said.

Members of the Sheriff's Office bomb squad used a robot and a drone to check the residence before entering the property and ultimately found a device that included a trip wire of fishing line attached to a long gun that was pointed directly at the front door, Fowler said.

Deputies disabled the device late Wednesday morning.

DePaul Drive is a residential road just off of Linden Avenue near Washington Street.

Patient care at Rochester General Hospital

Hospital operations reverted to normal at Rochester General as of around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

For the length of the lockdown, the hospital's emergency department diverted ambulances to other medical facilities, but anyone who sought emergency care at RGH in need was able to be seen.

Patients’ medical appointments and procedures were still able to enter the hospital before the lockdown ended, but first needed to show their identification to police posted at entrances to the hospital campus.

Increased police presence on RGH campus

While there was a heavy police presence at the Portland Avenue campus during the lockdown Wednesday, Bello said that there will be an increased police presence at the hospital for the next few days.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: RGH locked down due to social media threat; man found dead in ER home