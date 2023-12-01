Social media threat toward Pittsburgh school leads to 2 arrests, 4 guns recovered

A social media threat toward Pittsburgh Milliones University Preparatory School led to two arrests and four guns, ammunition, magazines and a Glock switch being recovered, Public Safety officials announced Friday.

Pittsburgh police said that on Thursday, they received information from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that a teenage boy was posing with firearms and making threats to the school in videos posted on social media.

Detectives then tracked the suspect to a home in the 2100 block of Rose Street. Police said they saw a man leave the home and get into the passenger side of a U-Haul box truck. Officers stopped the truck and said the man had a pistol with a 50-round drum magazine. Police then obtained a search warrant for his backpack and recovered a fully automatic switch for a Glock, ammunition, magazines, and marijuana.

Police said that man, Jackiel Young, 18, was arrested. He was taken to Allegheny County Jail and is facing multiple charges.

A second person, who police said was the teen who appeared in the social media videos, later left the home and got into the backseat of a car. Officers stopped the car and said they found a 17-year-old with an AK-47 and two pistols. He was arrested and later released to the custody of his family.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools told Channel 11 that Pittsburgh Milliones operated on a modified lockdown Thursday after school police became aware of the threat. Pittsburgh police also assisted at dismissal.

The spokesperson also stated that the teen involved is not a Pittsburgh Public Schools student.

