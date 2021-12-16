Social media threats against student result in lockdown at Sudbrook Magnet Middle School in Pikesville

Mary Carole McCauley, Baltimore Sun
Baltimore County Police locked down Sudbrook Magnet Middle School on Wednesday afternoon while investigating a series of threats made against a student on social media.

Officers were called to the school at 4300 Belford Road in Pikesville about 4 p.m. after a student mistakenly thought he heard gunfire, according to a post on Twitter by the police department.

Joy Lepola-Stewart, the department’s director of public affairs, said in a news release late Wednesday night that a subsequent investigation determined that no shots were fired and that no one had been injured. She said investigators found a car that police believed was involved in the threats and that three people have been taken into custody.

Further details were unavailable immediately, but Lepola-Stewart said the investigation is continuing.

