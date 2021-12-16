Social media threats against student result in lockdown at Sudbrook Magnet Middle School in Pikesville

Baltimore County Police locked down Sudbrook Magnet Middle School on Wednesday afternoon while investigating a series of threats made against a student on social media.

Officers were called to the school at 4300 Belford Road in Pikesville about 4 p.m. after a student mistakenly thought he heard gunfire, according to a post on Twitter by the police department.

Joy Lepola-Stewart, the department’s director of public affairs, said in a news release late Wednesday night that a subsequent investigation determined that no shots were fired and that no one had been injured. She said investigators found a car that police believed was involved in the threats and that three people have been taken into custody.

Further details were unavailable immediately, but Lepola-Stewart said the investigation is continuing.