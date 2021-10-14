Social media threats preceded shooting that ‘lit up the block,’ killing Serenity Broughton, 7, and wounding little sister, prosecutors say

Stephanie Casanova, Chicago Tribune
A man charged in the August shooting death of 7-year-old Serenity Broughton and the wounding of her 6-year-old sister Aubrey exchanged threats with the girls’ uncle about 30 minutes before the Northwest Side shooting, prosecutors said Thursday.

Cook County Judge David Navarro ordered Aireon Luster, 24, held without bail on murder and three counts of attempted murder charges in connection with the attack that happened Aug. 15 in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

Assistant State’s Atty. James Murphy said the girls’ uncle and Luster were exchanging threats. A witness also said they saw the uncle talking to Luster on FaceTime about 30 minutes before the shooting.

Murphy said Luster, who is on parole for armed robbery, is part of a gang that are rivals with a gang prosecutors believe the uncle has ties to.

It was about 2:50 p.m. that day as Serenity and Aubrey were in the front yard of their grandparents’ home when a silver Chevy Impala passed them and drove into the alley behind the homes across the street, Murphy said.

At that point, the girls’ mother took the sisters to her car which was parked down the street from the grandmother’s home.

As Serenity buckled herself into the booster seat and Aubrey was standing in the car next to her taking her shoes off, the car Luster was driving stopped in the alley near an apartment building across the street from the grandmother’s home and Luster got out, Murphy said.

Two other people also got out of the car and Luster and one of them walked into the gangway toward the two girls. The other suspect got into the driver’s seat and waited for Luster and the second person.

Shots were fired and bullets pierced each girl in the chest, killing Serenity and leaving Aubrey in critical condition while Luster and the other person got back in the Impala and sped away, Murphy said.

Aubrey has since been released from the hospital, Murphy said, adding that girls’ parents were also at the scene but were not shot.

Police recovered 29 shell casings from the gangway. Ballistics testing shows the casings are from two guns, Murphy said.

A witness who said they saw the Impala parked in the alley identified Luster as one of the men who got out of the car, Murphy said. Another witness also identified Luster in a photo.

Recovered video footage shows the Impala driving past the house and going into the alley, Murphy said, adding that records show Luster owns a silver Impala.

Also, the license plate on the car when the shooting happened was reported stolen and the plate was later replaced by the license plate registered to Luster’s Impala, Murphy said.

Luster’s cellphone records show his phone was near the scene of the shooting and the phone’s location followed that of the Impala as the car’s movement was captured on video, Murphy said.

Luster’s attorney, Edward Koziboski, said the state is making an “inferential lead” regarding cellphone records as cell towers only provide a general sense between 1 and 2 miles of where a phone might be. “I would argue that the proof is not evident and the presumption is not great.”

Koziboski said Luster, who has three children, two of whom live with his girlfriend, is employed at a warehouse through a temp agency and is also a barber.

Luster was arrested Sept. 1 but was released without charges. At that time, Chicago police and Cook County prosecutors sparred over whether there was enough evidence to charge him, the Tribune reported last month.

Police Superintendent David Brown announced the arrest and the charges in a news conference Wednesday night, commending detectives for not giving up on the case after Cook County prosecutors told them their evidence had weaknesses.

“These charges are the beginning, we hope, of bringing some measure of closure to the grieving family of these two innocent little girls who were sitting in a parked car when they were struck by gunfire,” Brown said. “Because of this senseless gun violence, far too many parents in our city are grieving for a murdered child like Serenity, or praying for their recovery of serious wounds like Aubrey.”

Luster was arrested earlier Wednesday on a warrant at his grandmother’s house in Riverside. Luster’s grandmother let the officers in but told them Luster was not there, Murphy said.

But police pinged Luster’s phone and got a signal from within the walls. Luster then came out of a crawl space under the stairs that had been covered up with clothes, boxes and other items, Murphy said.

Murphy asked Navarro to order Luster held without bail, saying Luster showed he is a danger to the community when he and the other suspects “lit up that block.”

“They did not care who was out there in the middle of the afternoon,” Murphy said.

Navarro agreed, highlighting the fact that Luster was on parole when the shooting happened.

“It is the tragic reality of gang violence that unintended victims are often caught up in those violent and careless acts of gang violence,” Navarro said.

There was chaos and confusion all around when the shots were fired, the girls’ paternal grandmother told the Tribune, but in the back seat of their parents’ vehicle, the children clung to one another.

“They were hugging,” said Regina Broughton. “When they separated and pulled apart, there was blood on both of them.”

Serenity was a natural redhead with a radiant smile who “liked everything,” and who would have been starting the first grade, said Regina Broughton.

“She was vibrant. She was inquisitive and very, very intelligent. She was just a bright child, a bright spirit. She took to people, she would talk to everyone. I’d tell her, ‘Don’t talk to strangers,’ but she was always so open, bubbly and welcoming to anyone she came across. Everyone gravitated to her,” Regina Broughton said.

Police are still asking for the public’s help in identifying two others involved in the shooting, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Wednesday night.

Luster was due back in court Nov. 3.

