Social media tips leads to the arrest of two alleged copper wire thieves in Tulsa

Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire, thanks to leads from social media viewers.

Investigators with the Tulsa Police Department shared surveillance pictures of two people using an ATV to steal copper wire near 31st and Harvard last month.

Tips from social media led officers to a home near Harvard and Independence. During a search warrant, officers found burnt copper, telephone lines, cars and vehicles linked to crimes, and methamphetamine.

Brian Tash and Heather Walker were taken into custody.

Tash was arrested on charges of drug possession, copper larceny, possession of copper, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, and knowingly receiving stolen property after former conviction of a felony.

Walker was arrested on charges of drug possession, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, copper possession, and knowingly concealing stolen property after former conviction of a felony.

Tash and Walker’s arrest comes days after AT&T offered a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of copper thieves in Green Country.

Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department

Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department

Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department

Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department