Social media 'trash talk' leads to fight, shooting of 2 Athens teens: Police

Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
·2 min read

A “denigrating” post on social media led to what police said was a fight and the shooting of two teens Tuesday afternoon in east Athens.

The shootings occurred about 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of East Carver Drive and Cone Drive in the Nellie B neighborhood, according to Athens-Clarke police.

The initial caller to police dispatch reported “10 shots heard,” “people were running” and “a vehicle sped off.”

Police arrived and met with a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg. As police began blocking off a crime scene, an Acura car pulled up with multiple bullet holes in the windows and windshield, according to the report.

Read More: Athens-Clarke police seeking suspects in shootings that left 2 men wounded

Also: ACC residents were asked what they want in a new police chief. Here are the results

'It's extremely dangerous': Athens-Clarke police respond to cases of weekend gunfire

The 16-year-old driver told police he had been shot in the back during the confrontation.

The wounds were not life-threatening, but both youths were taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, police said.

Police determined that an argument had occurred due to another person “trash talking” about one of the teens on Instagram.

The victims reported they came to the area to confront that person and after a fight broke out, “they started shooting at each other.”

Police said the shooter of the teens fled the scene on foot. Police have not released a name of a possible suspect, who has not been apprehended. Athens-Clarke police and University of Georgia K-9 units responded to search for the suspect and weapons, but no weapons were found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Paul Johnson at (762) 400-7060.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens shooting of teens happened over 'trash talk' on Instagram: Police

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says going soon to Texas to console families of shooting victims

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, in coming days to console families of the young shooting victims killed at an elementary school. Biden was speaking at the White House to roll out an executive order on police reform on the two-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis. The president added remarks to his speech about the Uvalde shooting, which police say was carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

  • Puma discovered in primary school toilets in Brazil

    A puma is discovered in a primary school bathroom in Nova Lima, Brazil. Firefighters confined the animal in the room until the arrival of environmental officers and a vet, who sedated it. No one was injured and environmental authorities said the animal was released back into the wild, unharmed.

  • Florida passes condominium safety bill in wake of Surfside

    Florida would require statewide recertification of condominiums over three stories tall under a bill sent Wednesday to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis by lawmakers, their legislation a response to the Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people. The House unanimously passed the bill during a special session originally called to address skyrocketing property insurance rates. The condominium safety bill was added to the agenda Tuesday after an agreement was reached between the House and Senate.

  • WATCH: Daytona Realtors President comments on skyrocketing home prices

    Daytona Beach Area Association of Realtors President Marsha Evans discusses skyrocketing home prices and the need for them to eventually level off.

  • Mass. life sciences leaders urge action on 'epidemic' of gun violence

    In wake of Tuesday's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Massachusetts life sciences leaders are urging the industry to come together to limit access to guns.

  • Colin Kaepernick invited to work out with the Raiders this week, his first with an NFL team since 2017: report

    The NFL quarterback has not played professional ball since being dropped in 2016 after he knelt during the national anthem to protest racism.

  • After Texas shooting, Lee County sheriff pledges: Your children will be safe; SWFL schools ramp up protections

    Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno addressed residents in the wake of Tuesday's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

  • Ukraine must at least enter occupied Crimea by late 2022, says Ukrainian intelligence chief

    Ukraine's Armed Forces must at least cross the administrative border with the temporarily occupied Crimea by late 2022, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Main IntelligenceDirectorate, said in an interview with the Ukrayinska Pravda online newspaper on May 24.

  • Barack Obama On Texas School Shooting: “Our Country Is Paralyzed”; Other Media Figures React

    UPDATED: Among the chorus of well-known voices in media, politics and showbusiness expressing outrage at Tuesday’s school massacre was former President Barack Obama. In a long string of thoughts posted to Twitter, Obama said he and wife Michelle were angry for the families of the victims. The former First Lady later retweeted his post. “Nearly […]

  • Violence rises as some employees fight back against shoplifters, thieves

    Experts warn employees from directly confronting thieves, but some don't listen. Rising violence worries retail industry officials.

  • Russia deploys Iskander missiles in Belarus near Ukrainian border, says General Staff

    Russia has deployed Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile launchers close to the Ukrainian state border in the Republic of Belarus, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on May 24.

  • Lachlan Murdoch dismisses letter from Schumer on ‘great replacement theory’

    News Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch is dismissing a letter from Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticizing Fox News programming Schumer said was rooted in a racist conspiracy theory. “Unfortunately, it comes with the territory,” Murdoch said during an interview with Axios about Schumer’s letter and recent criticism Fox has faced for its programming following…

  • Rudy Giuliani stonewalls Capitol attack investigators during lengthy deposition

    Trump lawyer testified to panel Friday but declined to discuss involvement of Republicans in bid to overturn election

  • 81-year-old woman carjacked while handing out meals to homeless

    The suspect stole her keys, locked the driver's-side door and drove off as she tried to get in, knocking her to the ground in a supermarket parking lot.

  • Man charged in Uber driver’s death should not face death penalty, public defender’s office says

    The Allegheny County Public Defender’s office said it doesn’t have enough death penalty-qualified attorneys to represent the man accused of killing Uber driver Christina Spicuzza in February.

  • Trump's longtime assistant subpoenaed by NY attorney general

    The New York attorney general’s office said Monday it subpoenaed Donald Trump’s longtime executive assistant and plans to question her under oath next week as part of its civil investigation into the former president's business dealings. The subpoena for Rhona Graff was disclosed by a lawyer for Attorney General Letitia James’ office in court papers opposing Trump's latest bid to rid himself of a contempt of court order for being slow to respond to a subpoena for documents and other evidence. Graff's deposition is scheduled for May 31, special litigation counsel Andrew Amer said in the court filing.

  • Colbert and Corden call out leaders after massacre at Texas elementary school: 'Show a modicum of courage'

    Stephen Colbert and James Corden both opened their shows Tuesday addressing the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas earlier in the day. At least 19 children and one teacher were killed when a gunman entered the school and opened fire. “Shortly before I came out here tonight, we learned of the unspeakable shooting in Uvalde, Texas today. And while we can add our prayers for the dead,” Colbert said to The Late Show crowd before taking a moment to compose himself, “there is nothing that could ever be said that can approach the immeasurable grief of those families. But while we’re at it, let’s pray this time our leaders show a modicum of courage in trying to prevent this from ever happening again.” Colbert then called on his viewers to vote out anyone who won’t work to pass new gun legislation. “Prayers won’t end this, voting might,” Colbert said. “So when you vote, ask yourself this question: Who running for office has publicly stated that they’re willing to do anything and everything in their power to protect your children from the criminally insane number of guns in America?” On The Late Late Show, Corden also called out the lack of action despite how often this sort of thing happens in the United States. “I don’t know what has to happen to change things here,” Corden said. “I am constantly shocked by the number of people who must think that this is an okay byproduct to never make meaningful changes to gun laws. And it doesn’t make sense to me. This doesn’t reflect the country that I think America is.” Despite President Biden’s call for lawmakers to stand up to the gun lobby, Corden has no faith that that will actually happen. “Nothing will change. Gun money will continue to get in the way of morality,” Corden said. “So, just as I stood here in this studio last week and I talked about a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, today, heartbreakingly, it is an elementary school in Texas. And I’ll probably be stood here talking again in another week or two about another place.”

  • Texas gunman left home after fight with mom about Wi-Fi, mother's boyfriend says

    The man who opened fire in a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, massacring 19 children and two adults, was a loner who kept to himself and avoided any kind of

  • School Drop-Out Gave Warning on Facebook Minutes Before Uvalde Massacre

    Texas DPS/InstagramUVALDE, Texas—The 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 kids and two adults, wrote three disturbing messages on Facebook just minutes before the massacre, warning of the carnage to come.“I’m going to shoot my grandmother,” Salvador Ramos wrote about 30 minutes before his rampage at Robb Elementary School, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday.Ramos made good on his vow, writing minutes later that he’d “shot my grandmother.” His la

  • Clipper’s Norman Powell Records White Woman Harassing Him at Gym

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell shared a video of a white woman bothering him at the boxing gym, reported TMZ. The woman verbally harassed him, calling him “un-American.” The situation escalated resulted in Las Vegas police getting involved and charging her with a misdemeanor.