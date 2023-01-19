Social media tributes to Ana Walshe follow grisly depiction of mother’s murder

Friends of Ana Walshe are choosing to remember the positive memories they had of her following horrifying details about the mother of three’s murder.

Brian Walshe, 47, was brought back into a Quincy District courtroom Wednesday morning to face upgraded charges of murder and improper transport of a body.

During his arraignment, prosecutors said he dismembered and discarded his wife’s body.

The alleged evidence included a list of Google searches Brian Walshe allegedly made from his son’s iPad on and after January 1st.

Several friends of Ana Walshe told Boston 25 News that the disturbing picture of how she was killed and what happened to her body following the murder is bringing a deep sense of pain.

Understandably, those friends, who were originally determined to find Ana alive, say they now need time to process the grief and heal.

Since the announcement that changed the missing persons’ investigation to a murder case, tributes have been posted to social media in Ana’s memory.

“Thank you for being a great friend, leader, boss, mentor, and supporter of women’s success,” said one post. “The opportunity you gave me changed my career trajectory and helped me become the woman I am today.”

The memories being shared about Ana depict a strong woman who inspired others.

“I’ll never forget the first day meeting you, full of energy, assertiveness, and unwavering level of customer service. I knew you had high expectations of me, and it was a struggle to even try to keep up with you,” said another post.

Several friends told Boston 25 News on Wednesday that they’re still left with many questions about why Brian Walshe would allegedly murder his wife, knowing they have three young boys together.

“I think nobody saw it coming. That’s the horrifying part about all of it right?,” said Pamela Bardhi, who met Ana about a year and a half ago.

Prosecutors have not yet speculated on a motive or what happened in the moments leading up to the murder.

Ana Walshe was last seen on New Year’s Day and was reported missing by her employer, Tishman Speyer, three days later.

Her body has not been located, and prosecutors believe some evidence has been incinerated at different trash sites in Massachusetts.

Brian Walshe is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to the upgraded charges.

Walshe’s phone records allegedly show he went to his mother’s apartment in Swampscott on January 5th and visited a dumpster at the complex.

According to prosecutors, items that were dropped off in the dumpster went to a transfer station in Peabody.

Prosecutors reportedly recovered ten trash bags, and there were blood stains on the items in those bags, including rags, slippers, Tyvek suit, tape, towels, gloves, carpets, cleaning agents, rugs, Hunter boots, a Prada purse, Ana’s COVID-19 vaccine card, a hatchet, a hacksaw and cutting shears.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

