Social media tributes pour in for fallen Spartanburg County deputy Austin Aldridge

Tributes for fallen Spartanburg County deputy Austin Aldridge began pouring in late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning across social media platforms.

The tributes range from Aldridge's alma mater, Byrnes High School, Congressmen, restaurant owners and a comic book store owner.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed that Aldridge, 25, died at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday from injuries sustained in a shooting on Chaffee Road.

Here's a collection of social media posts. We will add more posts through the day.

Byrnes High School

We extend our deepest condolences to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office for the passing of Deputy Austin Aldridge. Deputy Aldridge was a former @JFBHSRebels student and football player. We send our prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/ygxBPzNeSw — James F. Byrnes High (@JFBHSRebels) June 22, 2022

Fraternal Order of Police

🚨 OFFICER DOWN: Please pray for the family and friends of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge who was shot and killed in the line of duty. He responded to a domestic incident and as he approached, he came under fire and was struck by gunfire.



ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! pic.twitter.com/WuqkSGYIF0 — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) June 22, 2022

Congressman William Timmons

“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.” John 15:13



I was devastated to hear that Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Aldridge was killed in the line of duty yesterday responding to a domestic violence call. pic.twitter.com/rVifia2mbi — Congressman William Timmons (@RepTimmons) June 22, 2022

Mama Sue's Homemade Help of Spartanburg

Daniel McAbee of Tangled Web Comic Bookstore

Greer Police Department

We are praying for strength, comfort, & understanding for the members of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office & Deputy Austin Aldridge’s family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/IAn8AfJQKR — Greer, SC Police - "Policing is a Partnership" (@GreerPolice) June 22, 2022

Congressman Ralph Norman

Utterly heartbreaking news this morning. I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Spartanburg County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Aldridge, who was on duty and responding to a domestic incident when he was ambushed and shot yesterday afternoon. 1/2 — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) June 22, 2022

US Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina

Our deepest condolences to the family of Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, and to the entire Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Aldridge was shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call. You will not be forgotten, Deputy Aldridge. pic.twitter.com/xAb75j7JfI — U.S. Attorney SC (@USAO_SC) June 22, 2022

FBI Columbia

FBI Columbia sends our deepest condolences to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and the friends and family of the deputy killed in the line of duty on Tuesday. — FBI Columbia (@FBIColumbia) June 22, 2022

