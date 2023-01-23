Social media unloads on Dak Prescott after his second interception

Dak Prescott played one of the best games of his NFL career last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ended his streak of seven straight games with an interception.

Prescott couldn’t make it two games in a row.

The Cowboys QB threw two interceptions in the first half of the Cowboys playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Prescott was tied for the league lead in interceptions during the regular season.

Social media had a field day with Prescott’s first half.

Dak Prescott and Brett Maher on the sideline: pic.twitter.com/OF0B6chYCN — OddsChecker (@OddsCheckerUS) January 23, 2023

Why is Dak Prescott forcing passes on 2nd and 2 on the 20? Because his team does not have a field goal kicker. — Steve Eagar (@steveeagar) January 23, 2023

Most interceptions thrown this season (including playoffs)



INT GAMES

Dak Prescott 17 14

Josh Allen 17 18

Davis Mills 15 15 pic.twitter.com/Ff71U5AMLQ — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 23, 2023

Dak Prescott is the only player with 10+ INT in the 1st half this season, including playoffs



He has 14 — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) January 23, 2023

Brock Purdy is taking what the defense is giving him.



Dak Prescott is playing hero ball too much.



That’s why Dallas is losing, plain and simple. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) January 23, 2023

Robbie Gould connects from 50 yards to give the Niners a 9-6 lead at halftime. Gould has never missed a FG attempt in the playoffs. Six of San Francisco's nine points have come from Dak Prescott's interceptions. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 23, 2023