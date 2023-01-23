Social media unloads on Dak Prescott after his second interception

Lawrence Dow
·1 min read

Dak Prescott played one of the best games of his NFL career last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ended his streak of seven straight games with an interception.

Prescott couldn’t make it two games in a row.

The Cowboys QB threw two interceptions in the first half of the Cowboys playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Prescott was tied for the league lead in interceptions during the regular season.

Social media had a field day with Prescott’s first half.

