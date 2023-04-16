A social media video led to Myrtle Beach shooting investigation, police say

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Myrtle Beach near Ocean Boulevard on Saturday.

The incident was in the area of 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard at about 7: 30 p.m., according to a Sunday Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook post.

Police indicated that a social media video provided to authorities prompted the investigation. Police, however, did not disclose the contents of the video or whether there were injuries or information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Myrtle Beach Police Department non-emergency line at 843-918-1382.

No additional details about the shooting has been released.