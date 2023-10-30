Social media videos show Ybor City shooting on Sunday morning. Here’s what we know

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 29 in the neighborhood of Ybor City, outside of Tampa.

“This morning, it’s tragic that families have to wake up and see on the news what happened here tonight,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said during a press conference following the shooting. “We have to think about the families involved and the victims that were involved, and our hearts go out to them.”

Videos posted to social media show people, many in Halloween costumes for the holiday weekend, drinking and hanging out on the street when shots ring out. A stampede then ensues as more gunshots are heard, with many people using metal tables and signage to cover them from stray bullets.

BREAKING: Multiple people shot in a #shooting in Ybor City neighborhood in #Tampa, Florida



❗️Re-upload after a watermark has not been removed ❗️ pic.twitter.com/ohrBLK9Hec — Michael (@michael_gen_x) October 29, 2023

Another video- People fleeing after 30-40 shots in a shooting in Ybor City neighborhood in Tampa, Florida

BREAKING: Multiple people shot in a #shooting in Ybor City neighborhood in #Tampa, Florida



❗️Re-upload after a watermark has not been removed ❗️ pic.twitter.com/yBQvG81Ndn — Michael (@michael_gen_x) October 29, 2023

Video of the aftermath shows Tampa police officers helping several wounded people on the ground. Viewer discretion is advised.

🚨🚨BREAKING: Shots fired in Ybor City, in the Tampa, Florida area; reports of multiple victims.



pic.twitter.com/tjj1tGcSNK — Jay Peña 🇺🇸🐊🍊 (@jaypennview) October 29, 2023

Here's what we know so far about the Halloween weekend shooting:

Where is Ybor City, Florida?

Ybor City is a neighborhood just 3 miles northeast of downtown Tampa, Florida.

What was the reason for the gunfire in Ybor City on Sunday, Oct. 29?

A Tampa Police Department release described the incident as "an altercation between two groups [that] escalated to gunfire."

When and where did the shooting in Ybor City occur?

Officials say that the isolated altercation occurred in the 1600 block of E. 7th Ave around 2:47 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The early morning fight occurred in an area with several bars and clubs, known for its nightlife. Tampa police spokeswoman Jonee Lewis told various news outlets that “hundreds” of people were on the streets during the time of Sunday’s shootings because numerous clubs and bars had just closed.

Who was killed during the Florida shooting?

According to police, two people were killed. Police have not released the names as of Oct. 30.

Emmitt Wilson told the Associated Press that his 14-year-old son, Elijah, was killed. "It’s madness to me. I don’t even feel like I’m here right now,” Wilson told the Associated Press. “I hope the investigators do their job and find out who killed my son."

How many people were injured during the Florida shooting?

Tampa Police officials said 16 people were injured during the incident. Of those injured, 15 were shot and one person had other serious injuries. They were triaged at the scene and transported by Tampa Fire Rescue to nearby hospitals, Tampa police said in a statement.

“Many of the additional victims, who ranged in age from 18-27 years old, have been medically treated and released from the hospital. Five remain in the hospital, recovering from their injuries,” the statement said.

Have any arrests been made in the Halloween weekend shooting?

Tampa's police chief said authorities have one person in custody in connection with the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Tyrell Stephen Phillips.

Phillips is currently facing a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. There is no attorney on record for Phillips, according to jail records.

Police credit tips they received from the community for the quick arrest.

Are there other suspects in the Ybor City shooting?

The AP reported that authorities stated earlier that one suspect was in custody and at least one other was being sought, but Bercaw did not immediately say Sunday afternoon whether police were seeking anyone else after Phillips’ arrest.

The Tampa Police Department confirmed that they are using footage from the community to potentially find other shooters who were involved.

"We make arrests quickly and with a sense of urgency," Bercaw said. "If you commit a crime in Tampa, you are going to pay for it, and you are going to be charged. Thanks to the community who came forward after we asked for tips, we were able to quickly charge the suspect with second-degree murder in this case."

What have Florida officials said about the Ybor City shooting?

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, a former police officer, took to social media to echo calls for stronger gun control.

“Lives lost and others forever changed. To what end?” Mayor Castor said in a statement on X. “Bad decisions made in a split second and the proliferation of readily available guns are responsible for these almost daily incidents. We can affect one half of this equation.”

Yet again, a senseless loss of life by those choosing to settle a dispute with firearms. Lives lost and others forever changed. To what end? The Tampa Police Department had 50 officers deployed in the area at the time, so this is not a law enforcement issue. Bad decisions made in… https://t.co/BNdmXgqs43 — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) October 29, 2023

State Attorney Suzy Lopez confirmed her office is working with law enforcement in responding to the shooting.

"The state attorney's office is working side by side with our law enforcement partners to hold the wrongdoers accountable for this morning's despicable and horrific acts of gun violence on 7th Ave in historic Ybor City," Lopez said.

If I have a tip about the shooting, who do I call?

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa PD at 813-231-6130, send a tip via TIP411, or contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.

