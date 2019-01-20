Is Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Potentially Undervalued?

Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX), which is in the media business, and is based in United States, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NasdaqCM. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Social Reality’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What’s the opportunity in Social Reality?

Good news, investors! Social Reality is still a bargain right now. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Social Reality’s ratio of 2.49x is below its peer average of 10.83x, which suggests the stock is undervalued compared to the Media industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Social Reality’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Social Reality generate?

NasdaqCM:SRAX Future Profit January 20th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 6.8% expected in the upcoming year, short term growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Social Reality.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since SRAX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SRAX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SRAX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Social Reality.

