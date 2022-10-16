Social Security 2023: Cost-of-Living Adjustments Aren’t Enough To Pay Higher Costs for Seniors

1
Selena Fragassi
·3 min read
Goodboy Picture Company / Getty Images
Goodboy Picture Company / Getty Images

After months of speculation, the Social Security Administration released the exact numbers for the 2023 cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) today. The 8.7% increase reflects the percentage of funds that will be added to recipients’ monthly benefit payouts, starting in January 2023, affecting the 66 million Americans that are part of the program.

CPI: September’s Consumer Price Index Shows Inflation Higher Than Expected After Fed Rate Hikes
Social Security: 2023 COLA to Rise 8.7% for its Biggest Gain in Four Decades

The Social Security Administration assesses these annual increases based on data from the Consumer Price Index, which tracks the rates of inflation that American consumers are paying for necessities like food, housing and utilities.

The 2023 COLA will give seniors an added benefit, on average, of $144 for individuals and $240 extra for couples filing jointly, according to Forbes.

But is that enough? Though the 2023 COLA will be the biggest adjustment to Social Security in four decades, says CBS, recalling the 11.2% increase in 1981, some senior advocates say the latest increase won’t be enough for seniors already struggling with bills to keep up with rising inflation.

For example, just looking at the latest CPI data, food is up 11.4% since this time in 2021, gasoline is up 18.2%, heating oil is up 58.1% and shelter and medical care are up 6.2% and 5.6% respectively. So a COLA of 8.7%, advocates say, just won’t cut it to cover the bills for these basic necessities every senior needs.

There’s also the issue that some Medicare plans will be increasing in cost in 2023 — though Medicare Part B will have lower deductibles and premiums, Medicare Part A will have spikes for coinsurance, hospital stays and skilled care facility service, says CNET.

In fact, Forbes spoke to experts who say the whole COLA calculation model needs a much-needed overhaul. “The metric of inflation used to determine the COLA–the CPI-W–doesn’t accurately reflect how retirees spend their money,” says the article. “While the CPI-W considers the prices of a variety of consumer goods, including health care spending, critics say it doesn’t adequately represent the needs and spending patterns of America’s retirees.”

The article adds that some advocates are lobbying Congress to use the consumer price index for the elderly (CPI-E) to assess COLAs, since it tips the balances for things like medical spending a bit more.

The other issue, per the Forbes article, is that the COLA rate has been severely behind for years, so even though the 2023 increase seems high at 8.7%, that’s not factoring in the fact that between 2016 and 2021, the total COLAs for all years combined was only 8%, and 2016 had no increase at all. The 2022 COLA was a bit higher at 5.9%. Yet with ongoing pandemic effects and record inflation, it just may not be enough to keep up with the cost of goods as they stand now.

A report by The Senior Citizens League released in May of this year, found that Social Security benefits lost 40% of their buying power since the year 2000. The study conducted by the group also found that while COLAs have increased the payout of benefits by 64% since 2020, expenses for seniors in that time have risen 130%.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

Furthermore, a monthly amount of $1,876 would be needed “just to maintain the same level of buying power as in 2020,” the report says, but even with the projection for the 2023 adjustment, the average monthly payout for individuals is still only $1,801.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security 2023: Cost-of-Living Adjustments Aren’t Enough To Pay Higher Costs for Seniors

Recommended Stories

  • Biggest Social Security Increase in 41 Years: What's Next for Retirees?

    The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced on Thursday that Social Security beneficiaries will receive an 8.7% increase in 2023. This cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) matched recent predictions. SSA has only announced the next COLA at this point.

  • 7 Changes to Social Security in 2023

    From what beneficiaries are paid monthly to what workers could owe in payroll tax, big changes are on the way for America's top retirement program.

  • The Bachelor 's Peter Weber Confirms He and Kelley Flanagan Are Back Together with Sweet Pic

    Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan ended their relationship for the second time in early 2021, a year after they met on The Bachelor

  • Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

    Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most...

  • Social Security: 2023 COLA to Rise 8.7% for its Biggest Gain in Four Decades

    As expected, the Social Security Administration on Thursday announced its biggest annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than four decades, with Social Security recipients set to get an 8.7%...

  • Social Security COLA 2023: How Can I Find Out How Much More Money I Am Getting?

    Now that Social Security recipients finally know the cost-of-living adjustment for next year, many will also want to know how that translates into real money. The Social Security Administration...

  • Disappointed With Your 8.7% Social Security COLA? Here's Why You Shouldn't Be

    Inflation has been battering consumers since the latter part of 2021, and seniors on Social Security have certainly felt that crunch. At the start of 2022, Social Security benefits got a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). At one point earlier this year, some experts were calling for a 2023 Social Security COLA as high as 11%.

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?

    For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...

  • How Big Will Warren Buffett's Social Security Check Be After the Monster Increase?

    The multibillionaire doesn't need it, but he stands to receive a nice "raise" from Social Security in 2023.

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 72?

    When you delay Social Security benefits beyond your full retirement age, your benefit amount will continue to increase up until age 70 with a maximum monthly benefit of $4,194 in 2022. Social Security...

  • Retirees Claiming Social Security and Medicare Are In for Rare Savings Combination in 2023

    Retirees will get a rare (and much needed) treat in 2023 thanks to a combination that some experts say might never happen again: a historically high cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security...

  • The 38 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

    Social Security is going to get a pretty big boost in 2023, thanks to a large cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) designed to help the program keep up with inflation. But just because your checks will get bigger doesn't mean you'll get to keep all the extra cash.

  • Social Security Changes That May Be Coming for 2023

    For the last 10 years or so, Social Security has been a fairly static program, with few major changes. But when inflation makes big news, so too does Social Security. This is because so many aspects...

  • All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

    It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...

  • 3 Ways Biden Could Impact Social Security

    President Joe Biden has his hands full when it comes to Social Security. As the percentage of retirees relative to current workers grows, thanks in large part to increased longevity, the Social...

  • What Retirees Must Know About Social Security's Changes in 2023

    Social Security beneficiaries will get a big payout boost next year, but retired workers should note a few other changes.

  • Working While On Social Security? There's Good News for 2023

    Big changes are coming to Social Security in 2023, starting with a historic cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Beginning in January, Social Security recipients will collect an extra 8.7% per month in benefits. There's another perk, however, for those who are continuing to work after filing for Social Security benefits.

  • Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls

    The news that 70 million people will see an 8.7% boost in their Social Security checks next year came just weeks before Election Day, but it is unlikely to give Democrats the edge they are desperately seeking at the polls. “It’s going to bring more money to people’s pockets, but it primes people to think about high inflation,” said Marty Cohen, a James Madison University political science professor. Voters have ranked the economy as a higher priority than Social Security, with 71% of U.S. adults telling Pew Research Center in January that strengthening the economy was a top priority for the president and Congress versus 57% saying the same about ensuring the Social Security system is financially sound.

  • What To Know About Social Security If You Are in Your 40s

    If you're in your 40s, collecting Social Security might seem like the very last of your financial concerns since you're decades away from eligibility age. However, according to experts, there are good...

  • Will Your Retirement Income Be Enough?

    Part of retirement planning is figuring out if your retirement income will last. Find out if your retirement savings will provide the standard of living you want.