Social Security: 8.7% COLA Increase for 2023 Largest In Four Decades – Will It Be Enough?

4
Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·3 min read
South_agency / Getty Images
South_agency / Getty Images

Inflation was still red hot in August, and not-for-profit advocacy group The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) said that it anticipates the Social Security cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) to be 8.7%, based on the new Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) data through August. However, the increase might not be sufficient to deal with inflation, according to TSCL.

Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men – Here’s Why
Discover: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

“A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today. There were only three other times since the start of automatic adjustments that it was higher (1979-1981),” Mary Johnson, Social Security, and Medicare policy analyst, TSCL, said in a statement.

For the month, the CPI-W declined 0.2% prior to seasonal adjustment, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS.) Despite decreasing gas prices, inflation was still high in August. The BLS released its Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Sept. 13 and the all-items index for the 12 months ending August increased 8.3%, driven largely by soaring shelter, food and medical care prices.

“My COLA estimate has dropped to 8.7%, almost a full percentage point from the 9.6% that I forecast last month,” Johnson said in the statement. “That was a significant drop, but the Consumer Price Index, CPI-W (CPI-W), the index that Social Security benefits are based on, has decreased even –by 1.10 percentage point year over year to 8.7%.”

There is only one month of consumer price data left to go, before the Social Security Administration announces the COLA, on October 13, 2022.

COLAs are based on increases in the CPI-W. “A COLA effective for December of the current year is equal to the percentage increase (if any) in the CPI-W from the average for the third quarter of the current year to the average for the third quarter of the last year in which a COLA became effective,” according to the SSA website. If there is an increase, it must be rounded to the nearest tenth of one percent.”

The latest COLA for 2022 was 5.9% for Social Security benefits and SSI payments.

TSCL said that a COLA of 8.7% would increase the average retiree benefit of $1,656 by $144.10. However, based on inflation through August, it calculated that the COLA for August 2022 has fallen short on average by 48%.

“A $1,656 benefit is short about $43.80 per month on average and by a total of $417.60 year to date,” according to the statement. “Without a COLA that adequately keeps pace with inflation, Social Security benefits purchase less and less over time, and that can create hardships especially as older Americans live longer lives in retirement.”

Johnson said that retired and disabled Social Security recipients spend a bigger portion of their incomes on healthcare costs, housing, and food and less on gasoline.

“Over the past 12 months, they rank food costs as their fastest growing expenditure, housing, and transportation in that order,” she said. “Indications are that the COLA will not reflect pockets of persistently high inflation affecting retired and disabled Social Security recipients. That puts tens of millions of retirees at risk of continuing to fall behind, or as our reader described “financial drowning.”

According to TSCL’s 2022 Retirement Survey, about 59 percent of survey participants believe they could be at risk of higher tax liability for 2022 due to the 5.9% COLA received this year and a COLA of 8.7% would present similar ongoing increased tax liabilities for next year.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?
Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage of Life

TSCL added that Medicare Part B premiums, which tend to be announced in mid-November, may not grow by very much in 2023.

“The Medicare Trustees forecast in their 2022 annual report that the standard Part B premium in 2023 would stay the same as it is now, $170.10.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: 8.7% COLA Increase for 2023 Largest In Four Decades – Will It Be Enough?

Recommended Stories

  • Social Security COLA Increases Could Cost Seniors Money — Here’s How

    This year's soaring inflation rate likely means that the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security beneficiaries will be the highest in decades, with one seniors advocacy group...

  • Social Security Reform: Which Biden-Era Changes Are Most Likely To Happen?

    One of the top priorities on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda is reforming Social Security, which faces an uncertain future amid reports that its cash reserves will be fully depleted by 2034. On...

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • Elton John honored after White House concert

    STORY: The British superstar performed to around 2,000 people at the White House, as part of his lengthy farewell tour across the United States."Like so many Americans, our family loves his music," Biden said when introducing the singer."His songs take us back to a time, a place of memory, songs that make every day exceptional, that help us connect and come alive."John, who declined to play for former President Donald Trump's inauguration, agreed to perform for the Bidens as one of a handful of mainstream celebrities who are returning to the White House after years of avoiding it.His performance was part of a celebration to honor people the White House called everyday heroes: nurses, emergency and mental health workers, teachers, LGBTQ+ advocates and activists.At the end of the evening, Biden presented John the National Humanities Medal."I'm flabbergasted," John said. "I will treasure this."

  • Meghan King and Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson Pack on the PDA During Steamy Night Out

    Meghan King and The Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson were spotted getting cozy in Las Vegas before the iHeartRadio Music Festival. But where do they stand now? All the details below.

  • Social Security: How Much Will 2023 COLA Be Based on Latest CPI Numbers?

    With 2023 fast approaching, Social Security beneficiaries will soon get a definite answer on how much their monthly payments will go up next year based on the current quarter's inflation rate. For...

  • Here's the Highest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be

    If you receive Social Security benefits, you've undoubtedly heard that a big raise is on the way. The Social Security Administration (SSA) expects to announce just how much that raise will be in mid-October. Here's the highest your Social Security increase is likely to be.

  • For Social Security Retirees, There's Good and Bad News in the Latest Inflation Report

    The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), which is the inflation reading most closely followed by economists, rose 8.3% year over year, down from 8.5% in July but still higher than estimates of 8.1%. Also troubling was that core inflation, which excludes food and energy, remained elevated at 0.6% month over month and 6.3% year over year, showing that even prices for less volatile items like clothing or shelter are still rising quickly.

  • The 10-Word Joe Biden Social Security Quote That Can Change Everything

    President Biden is fully aware that tough choices need to be made with America's most-successful retirement program.

  • Social Security Payments Could Be This Much by 2030

    Increases in Social Security payments, which are linked to a key measure of inflation, are expected to rise significantly for the rest of this decade. By looking at historical data on annual hikes in Social Security payments, the average monthly … Continue reading → The post Social Security Payments Could Be This Much by 2030: How to Plan Accordingly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Social Security Changes To Know About for Fall 2022

    The concept behind Social Security has remained essentially the same since it was conceived back in 1935. However, the specific details regarding funding, payout amounts and other factors are subject...

  • Social Security: Why Police and Teachers Get Reduced Benefits and How That May Change

    Millions of Americans who worked in public sector jobs could see a boost in their Social Security benefits in the future. See: Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full Time?Social...

  • Vets benefits poised for biggest cost of living boost in 40 years

    For a veteran receiving about $1,500 in monthly payouts, that level of increase would mean about $130 extra each month.

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...

  • Social Security: How to Boost Your Benefits by $10,848 Per Year

    The age you file for Social Security is perhaps the most important factor influencing your benefit amount. By claiming at the right age for your situation, it will be easier to maximize your Social Security.

  • 7 Things To Know About Social Security and Retirement for 2022

    Given that a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 23% of Americans have nothing saved for retirement, it's clear that many will be relying on Social Security to fund their golden years. And even if...

  • Social Security Could Become Insolvent 1 Year Earlier With This Change

    U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) thinks that millions of Americans "are being unfairly punished by the Social Security Act" as it stands today. Retirees with government pensions are eligible to receive Social Security benefits.

  • Social Security's Big COLA Increase Next Year Could Also Become a Tax Headache

    Retirees are poised to see the largest increase to their Social Security benefits in decades to account for higher inflation.

  • 3 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit Seniors Big Time

    Although Social Security has been around for many years, its rules are not set in stone. Each year, Social Security benefits are eligible for a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, which is based on third-quarter data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). The CPI-W is actually a subset of the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), which is considered the benchmark for measuring inflation.

  • How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

    As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be...