Social Security: How To Provide and Update Your Advance Designation of a Representative Payee

Josephine Nesbit
·2 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

The Social Security Administration offers advance designation to capable adults and emancipated minors who are applying for or receiving Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income or Special Veterans Benefits. If you become unable to manage or direct others to manage your benefits in the future, someone you trust may be appointed to manage your benefits for you.

See: 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check
Find Out: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

Advance designation allows you to designate up to three individuals to serve as a representative payee for you. The SSA contacts advance designees if they need to find a representative payee to assist you in managing your benefits.

The SSA noted that advance designation is not an appointment of a representative payee and it does not give power of attorney. Advance designation is also optional, and you can update or withdraw your advance designation at any time. If you participate, the SSA will send you a notice each year listing your advance designees for review.

You can submit and update your advance designation of representative payee when you apply for benefits or after you are receiving benefits. You can do this by logging into your personal mySocialSecurity account, calling 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or contacting your local field office.

You must provide your designees’ names, telephone numbers and their relationship to you if you choose to provide it. A notice is sent out each year listing the names of the individual(s) you have chosen along with reminders regarding how to update this information.

The SSA will keep your advance designation in their records if your claim is denied or if you stop receiving benefits. If you reapply for benefits, file an appeal or begin receiving benefits again, this information can still be accessed by the SSA.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: How To Provide and Update Your Advance Designation of a Representative Payee

Recommended Stories

  • Is student loan forgiveness a handout or a hand up? The Bible has its own views on this

    “You shall open your hand wide to your brother, to the needy, to the poor in your land”

  • Will Zalatoris talks LIV, Tiger, and Rory for president in new interview

    Will Zalatoris recently sat down for an interview to discuss LIV, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and more.

  • Hilary Swank Stays Mum On Possible ‘Cobra Kai’ Appearance; Reveals Why She Returned To TV For’ Alaska Daily’ —TCA

    Cobra Kai fans have been asking for the past two seasons whether or not an appearance from Hilary Swank, reprising the role of Julie Pierce from The Next Karate Kid, could be in the cards. Following the release of the hit Netflix series’ fifth season with no Swank in sight, the speculation continues. Swank addressed […]

  • 23 One-Pot Mediterranean Diet Dinners for Fall

    We're excited to turn on the stove again as the weather cools, and these one-pot dinners are easy and tasty ways to bring in the new season. These balanced meals that include a mix of ingredients like veggies, beans, poultry and fish make them perfect fits for the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest and easiest eating patterns around. Fall favorites like squash, cabbage and kale take center stage for a meal that's nutritious and delicious.

  • LeAnn Rimes On New Album 'god's work', Collabs, Diversity In Country Music & More | Billboard News

    Country legend LeAnn Rimes tells us all about her new album 'god's work', collaborations with Ziggy Marley, Sheila E, and Mickey Guyton, and how she feels about country music getting more diverse.

  • Your Daily Work Horoscope for September 16, 2022

    Your Daily Work Horoscope for September 16, 2022. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.

  • Roger Federer Thanks Wife Mirka For Tireless Support 'While Over 8-Months Pregnant' in Retirement Note

    Roger Federer has sweet, loving words for his wife Mirka and their four children as he says goodbye to the world of tennis. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, took to Instagram to share his appreciation for his family as part of a longer note to the Tennis community. “I would like to especially thank […]

  • Social Security recipients to receive major COLA benefit increase

    Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a larger COLA increase in their monthly benefits starting next year.

  • What Happens to Social Security When You Die?

    The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...

  • Decide When You Should Claim Social Security by Answering This 1 Question

    You can claim Social Security anytime between your 62nd and 70th birthdays. Picking the right day or month to apply for your retirement benefit within that lengthy window can be overwhelming. Fortunately, there's one factor that should carry the most weight in your Social Security timing decision.

  • Watch Out: Social Security Payments Could Be This Much by 2030

    Increases in Social Security payments, which are linked to a key measure of inflation, are expected to rise significantly for the rest of this decade. By looking at historical data on annual hikes in Social Security payments, the average monthly … Continue reading → The post Social Security Payments Could Be This Much by 2030: How to Plan Accordingly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 States That Receive the Most Social Security

    Social Security benefits are paid out through a complex formula that factors in how much a taxpayer earned during their working career and at which age they file for benefits. When taken en masse, the...

  • Social Security Is Facing a Cash Shortage -- Here's How Biden Plans to Fix It

    The Social Security Administration (SSA) relies primarily on payroll taxes to fund benefits. If nothing changes, the SSA could be forced to cut benefits by around 20% by 2035. While no new laws have passed just yet, President Biden has a plan for how to solve one of Social Security's most pressing issues.

  • Social Security Benefits Headed for Biggest Bump in 40 Years

    With inflation running at an 8.3% annual rate as of August, Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive the largest cost-of-living adjustment in four decades. Based on government data released Tuesday, the Senior Citizens League estimates that the annual inflation adjustment to Social Security will be 8.7% for 2023. That boost would raise the average retiree benefit of $1,656 by $144, according to the group, which lobbies for seniors. The adjustment for 2022 was 5.9% and the actual increase

  • Social Security's 2023 COLA: It's a Good News/Bad News Scenario

    For most retirees, Social Security is a financial lifeline they simply couldn't do without. When national pollster Gallup surveyed retirees earlier this year, it found that just shy of 90% of beneficiaries needed their Social Security income to make ends meet. While the 2023 COLA offers plenty of promise on the surface, it becomes more of a good news/bad news scenario when you really dig into it.

  • How to Retire Comfortably at 62

    Age 62 is the first year you're eligible for Social Security, but your benefit amount will lower. We go over how to retire comfortably at 62.

  • How the Latest Proposed Changes to Social Security Would Affect You

    While Social Security will not go bankrupt in 2035 as many people mistakenly believe, the taxes that support it will only be able to fund 75% of scheduled benefits by then -- and then is only 13 years...

  • This is what the Social Security crisis looks like

    Congress has fiddled while the Social Security trust fund has burned. Nothing has been done for years to rescue the finances of America’s retirement plan as it has hurtled towards D-Day: Depletion Day, when the trust fund runs out of money.

  • 11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

    If you want to retire comfortably, then you need to start planning now. By understanding how to maximize your Social Security benefits, you won't have to worry.

  • What is COLA and why does it matter to those on Social Security?

    Story at a glance Around 70 million Americans who receive Social Security could get larger checks starting next year, one advocacy group estimates. The increase in benefits could be the result of an 8.7 percent COLA, or cost-of-living adjustment, to keep up with inflation. The Social Security Administration is expected to announce the actual COLA…