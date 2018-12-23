Social Security's 2020 COLA Could Be in Big Trouble

As we prepare to turn the calendar on 2018, Social Security recipients are on the verge of receiving their largest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in seven years at 2.8%. For the average retired worker, we're talking about an increase in monthly pay of about $40, or $480 on an annual basis. Having received no COLA in 2010, 2011, and 2016, and the smallest increase in history in 2017 of 0.3%, it's a welcome change.

Unfortunately, that change may not last very long, and beneficiaries may have to prepare for another minimal or nonexistent COLA by the time 2020 rolls around.

Two Social Security cards partially covering a hundred dollar bill. More

Image source: Getty Images.

How your Social Security COLA is calculated

As a refresher, COLA has been determined since 1975 by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earnings and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). This is an index that measures the change in price for goods and services in eight major spending categories, which themselves have dozens upon dozens of subcategories.

Here's how it works: The average CPI-W reading from the third quarter of the previous year (July through September) acts as the baseline reading, while the average CPI-W reading from the third quarter of the current year serves as the comparison. If the average CPI-W reading rises year over year, then Social Security beneficiaries receive a "raise" in the following year that's commensurate with the percentage increase, rounded to the nearest 0.1%. If the average CPI-W reading declines from one year to the next, then benefits remain static (i.e., no COLA). Thankfully, benefits cannot be reduced due to deflation.

This year, COLA received a big boost because of two key categories: energy and shelter. Crude oil prices roared to a more than four-year high, pushing up prices at the pump and increasing fuel oil costs. Meanwhile, the cost to rent or own a home also increased, with inflation of more than 3%. These two categories proved crucial to netting the largest COLA in seven years. But things could be markedly different for your 2020 COLA.

A senior man counting a fanned pile of cash bills in his hands. More

Image source: Getty Images.

You may need a magnifying glass for your 2020 COLA

With the understanding that there are countless variables that could change between now and the months that actually matter (July, August, and September), the inflation outlook for 2019 isn't remotely as rosy as it was for 2018 -- and that's bad news for Social Security beneficiaries.