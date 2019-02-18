Social Security's Cash Reserve Depletion Estimate: Take It With a Grain of Salt

Since 1985, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have known that Social Security was in trouble. For each of the past 33 years, the Social Security Board of Trustees has examined the short-term (10-year) and long-term (75-year) outlook for America's most important social program and found that the long-term outlook comes up short in the revenue column.

More specifically, at some point in the next 75 years, each of the previous 33 reports has found that Social Security's asset reserves -- i.e., its aggregate net cash surpluses since its inception -- would be completely depleted. Currently sporting almost $2.9 trillion in asset reserves as of the end of 2018, the trustees report projects that this excess capital will run out by 2034.

A half-dozen Social Security cards stacked in a messy pile atop one another. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Social Security isn't going bankrupt, but unpleasant changes may await

Why would this excess cash disappear? The answer has to do with a number of ongoing demographic changes that are going to adversely affect the program. Examples include the ongoing retirement of baby boomers, which'll weigh down the worker-to-beneficiary ratio, increasing longevity over many decades, growing income inequality that's allowing the rich to pocket a larger monthly benefit for an extended period of time, and low fertility rates over the past decade, which may also weigh on the worker-to-beneficiary ratio.

The thing to understand about the projected exhaustion of Social Security's nearly $2.9 trillion in asset reserves is that it's not the end of the world for the program. If this extra capital disappears, Social Security will lose one of its three sources of revenue -- interest income -- but will keep its other two more important recurring sources of revenue: the 12.4% payroll tax on earned income, and the taxation of benefits. Put another way, Social Security will still have plenty of cash flowing in for disbursement to eligible beneficiaries.

But saying goodbye to this asset reserve safety net isn't without consequences. According to the trustees' report, an across-the-board benefit reduction of up to 21% may be necessary by 2034 to sustain payouts through 2092 without the need for any further cuts. Not exactly an optimal forecast, with more than three out of five retired workers reliant on Social Security right now for at least half of their income.