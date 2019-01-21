Social Security's Payroll Tax Can't Touch These 7 Sources of Income

Whether you realize it or not, Social Security plays a key role in keeping millions of Americans out of poverty in the United States. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities finds that of the nearly 63 million people currently receiving a benefit, more than 22 million are kept above the federal poverty level as a result of their guaranteed monthly payout.

Although Social Security has three sources of funding, its workhorse is the 12.4% payroll tax on earned income (i.e., wages that are paid). In 2017, the payroll tax was responsible for more than 87% of the $996.6 billion collected by the program.

The way Social Security's payroll tax works is pretty straightforward. In 2019, all earned income up to $132,900 is subject to the 12.4% tax. The only question is: Who winds up paying this tax? If you're self-employed, you're on the line for the full 12.4% up to $132,900. However, if you're employed by someone else, you and your employer will split this responsibility down the middle (6.2% each).

Two Social Security cards lying atop a W2 tax form, highlighting payroll taxes paid. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Surprise! These seven income sources are exempt from the payroll tax

But what you may not realize is that a lot of income can't be touched by Social Security's payroll tax -- a touchy subject, mind you, with an estimated $13.2 trillion cash shortfall awaiting Social Security between 2034 and 2092. Here are seven income sources that may be subject to federal and/or state income taxation but are exempted from Social Security's payroll tax.

1. Dividend income

Dividend stocks are great for a variety of reasons. They tend to outperform their non-dividend-paying peers over the long run, usually have time-tested business models, can help hedge against inevitable stock market downturns, and can supercharge wealth creation via reinvestment. But another under-the-radar benefit is that dividend income isn't subject to Social Security's payroll tax. That's great news with a record amount of dividends being paid out in 2018.

2. Bond income

Few things are as steady as the interest income investors can earn from a bond. One of the prime benefits of bond income is that it's exempted from the payroll tax. Depending on the type of bond, it may also be exempted from federal and/or state tax. For instance, municipal bonds purchased within the state you reside may pay interest that's completely exempt from any form of taxation.