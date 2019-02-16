Social Security's Woes May Make Your Golden Years Less Lustrous

Six decades ago, one of the most iconic phrases was born: "the golden years." It was a term coined to describe the advanced years of a person's lifetime and was meant to convey the joy that could be had during those years.

You see, during the 1950s, Social Security provided a financial safety net for those too old to work. But retirement often meant a potentially lonely or secluded lifestyle. The proliferation of the "golden years" phrase, especially through advertisements, was meant to show retired workers that there was still plenty of life to lead after hanging up their work gloves for good. Today, the phrase is essentially synonymous with living the good life during retirement.

A visibly concerned elderly man staring out a window. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Your golden years may not be so golden after all

Unfortunately, Social Security in the 1950s and the program we're familiar with today aren't quite the same, and the American dream of enjoying your golden years with your feet up on a beach while sipping a margarita is quickly losing its luster.

Although Social Security is responsible for providing a benefit check to more than 43 million retired workers each month, with over 15 million of these seniors being lifted out of poverty as a result of this payout, two issues could keep retirees from fully enjoying their golden years if they're too reliant on the program.

Social Security's imminent cash crunch

The first problem is that Social Security is contending with a number of ongoing demographic changes that it's ill equipped to deal with. Listed in no particular order:

Baby boomers are retiring in greater numbers, which'll weigh on the worker-to-beneficiary ratio.

Longevity has increased over a long period of time, allowing beneficiaries to receive a payment for many decades instead of a few.

Growing income inequality has seen the rich live substantially longer than the poor and, in turn, receive a larger benefit check for an extended period of time.

Lower fertility rates threaten to further pressure the worker-to-beneficiary ratio.

Dice and casino chips lying atop two Social Security cards. More

Image source: Getty Images.

All this means one thing: Social Security's string of 36 consecutive years of generating a net cash surplus is nearing an end. Very soon, perhaps in 2019, Social Security will expend more than it collects in revenue for the first time since 1982. When that happens, it'll undoubtedly signal the unsustainability of the existing payout schedule and the growing need for lawmakers in Congress to pass legislation that generates additional revenue and/or reduces long-term expenditures.

According to the 2018 Social Security Board of Trustees report, the program has some leeway with its net cash outflows thanks to the nearly $2.9 trillion it has in its asset reserves. But by 2034, this excess capital is expected to be exhausted. Should lawmakers fail to come to the rescue, it could lead to an estimated 21% reduction in payouts across the board. With 62% of current retirees leaning on Social Security for at least 50% of their monthly income, this is a potentially big problem.