Social Security: How To Appeal if Your Application for Disability Insurance Is Denied

If you have applied for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and have been denied, you are entitled to appeal the decision if you feel you were denied unjustly.

You will be able to continue the appeal process online, but before you get started will need to gather certain information. This includes your name, Social Security number, address and phone number as well as the date of the denial decision. You will also need to gather your representative’s name, address and phone number.

Importantly, you will also need to gather significant information about your medical condition. This will include the name, address and phone number of a friend or relative who knows about your medical condition. They may be contacted to add support to your case for disability insurance benefits. If there has been any change to your medical condition or any new medical conditions, this will need to be included and detailed.

All contact information for each of your doctors will also be needed to include as part of your appeal. In this information, you will need to provide the type of treatments you received and tests performed since you last provided the SSA with medical evidence during your first application attempt.

Make sure to include all medications, including over-the-counter, you currently take and the reasons why you take them. Additionally, it will be important to include a description of any change in your daily activities, work and education since you have applied for disability insurance.

The Social Security Administration states that you are only required to submit new or updated medical information since your last filing unless otherwise noted. Once you have gathered this information and have started the appeal process online, you will be provided with a special cover sheet and instructions on how to send any additional documents through the mail if necessary.

Once you go through the online prompts to complete your appeal process, you will be able to view updates and messages from the SSA through your mySocialSecurity account. You will also be able to check the status of your appeal, as well as perform a slew of other Social Security related functions through the online account.

