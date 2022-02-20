Social Security: Can I Apply For Benefits Online?

Georgina Tzanetos
·2 min read
kupicoo / iStock.com
kupicoo / iStock.com

Applying for Social Security benefits is a major financial decision, and deciding when to do it can have significant effects on the amount of money you receive in retirement and when.

Learn: 6 Reasons You Won’t Get Social Security
Explore: Social Security Has a ‘Treasure Trove’ of Benefits If You Heed These Expert Tips

Applying for benefits online is perhaps the easiest way to apply for Social Security benefits. You can begin your online application through the SSA portal’s website. Before you apply, however, there are some important things to take into consideration.

When to Claim

Deciding when to claim benefits is the single most important determining factor in how much benefit you will receive. The earliest you can apply is at age 62, with the latest being age 70. Claiming benefits at 62 is considered early, and full retirement age (FRA) — which is 67 for most people — is the age at which you receive your “full” benefit. If you decide to take benefits at 62, your benefit will be reduced, but you will receive more checks. In the reverse, if you decide to take benefits at 70, your monthly check will be larger, sometimes by as much as 30% more than if you had taken benefits earlier.

Everyone’s benefit amount is different, and tied to their own working record, which counts the 35 highest income earning years toward Social Security benefits. Additionally there are also spousal and survivor benefits one can apply for based on their spouse’s earnings record, which can sometimes add up to an additional $800 per month. By creating a mySocialSecurity account online, you can see your own personal earnings history and estimated benefit amount depending on which age you plan to claim benefits. This is an important and resourceful tool in retirement planning, as how much you receive from Social Security will determine lifestyle decisions later on like where you live and how.

Before you apply, you will need to gather certain documents, like W2 forms, proof of U.S. citizenship, dates of previous marriages if you were married, and bank information among others. You can receive more detailed information about documents needed to apply through the Checklist for Online Medicare, Retirement, and Spouses Application.

Social Security: Your Benefits Could Be Reduced in 2034
Find: How Social Security Benefits Will Inadvertently Be Affected by One Common Millennial Lifestyle Choice

Applying online is the easiest and fastest way to plan out your Social Security benefits, but you can call or visit your local office to apply, as well.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: Can I Apply For Benefits Online?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Social Security: How To Find Your Benefit Amount and Other Online Tips for Seniors

    In the past, your Social Security statement and benefit amount was only available via a paper statement sent to your home. Now, you can access your benefit amount online through a mySocialSecurity...

  • 3 Unexpected Ways to Claim More in Social Security

    In Jan. 2022, the average monthly Social Security retirement benefit check was $1,661 -- amounting to about $20,000 per year. Fortunately, we can augment that Social Security income by saving and investing during our working years. Many people don't realize that spousal benefits exist, but they do -- and they can be a godsend for many people, such as those who have earned little or nothing during their working years (perhaps due to staying at home and caring for children) or those who have earned far less than their spouse.

  • Social Security Has a ‘Treasure Trove’ of Benefits If You Heed These Expert Tips

    Oftentimes, taxpayers apply for Social Security, see the benefit they are owed and don't think about it much else. One expert, though, argues that Social Security is an untapped well of potential that...

  • Social Security Statements Just Got Easier: How Can I Get a Copy For Retirement Planning?

    The Social Security Statement just got a revamp, and your information is now easier to find than ever. See: Is Social Security Income Taxable? Find: Social Security: New Study Shows How Logging on to...

  • Breakfast is the Whole Enchilada

    Amish Cook: Breakfast is the Whole Enchilada

  • NextEra Energy 're-evaluating' Mountain Valley Pipeline investment

    NextEra Energy, one of the joint venture owners of the Canonsburg-based Mountain Valley Pipeline, said in a regulatory filing that it's re-evaluating its investment in MVP after several setbacks on the regulatory front. MVP, which is being built and will be operated by Pittsburgh-based Equitrans Midstream Corp. (NYSE: ETRN), has since January seen two Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals rulings go against it along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deciding to wait on a new approval before giving the go-ahead to work in the Jefferson National Forest. NextEnergy Energy (NYSE: NEE) is one of the joint venture partners of MVP and reached a 20-year deal with Equitrans in 2014 for 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

  • Private Jet Buyers Are Customizing Interiors Like Never Before

    From updates to veneer colors, matte finishes and more, the trending changes are typically in line with residential design.

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    Dividend stocks have historically been great wealth creators. For example, a stock with a dividend yield of at least 7.25% will throw off enough income over a decade to double an investor's money. While dividend yields that high are often riskier, several companies currently offering ultra-high dividend yields should be able to maintain them over the coming decade.

  • Biden's 9/11 settlement creates a nightmare families never wanted to face - Mike Kelly

    In a strange turn of events, 9/11 victims are now fighting one another over Joe Biden's proposed financial Afghan settlements.

  • More Than 216 Million Americans Are at Risk of Shrinking Their Social Security Benefits

    In order to make the right choice about when to start your Social Security benefits, you need to know what the Social Security Administration considers to be your full retirement age (FRA). You can't afford to pass up retirement benefits just because you're lacking this basic insight, so make it a point to join the minority of Americans well versed in what FRA is and why it matters. According to a recent survey conducted by Nationwide, just 16% of U.S. adults are aware of what their full retirement age is.

  • Social Security: Full Retirement Age Won’t Change Again After 2022

    If you are preparing for retirement and were born after 1960, you'll want to be prepared to wait until you are 67 years old to claim Social Security benefits. That's because full retirement age (FRA)...

  • 2 Pros and 2 Cons of Working in Retirement

    Working in retirement has become more and more prevalent in the U.S. While the percentage of participants in most age groups is declining, there's an ongoing increase in participation by those 75 and older, according to data and forecasts from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here are two pros and two cons to working in retirement.

  • It Doesn't Matter if You're on Track for the $4,194 Social Security Benefit. Here's Why

    A hefty Social Security benefit may sound nice, but retirees who earn the maximum benefit still can't live on it.

  • Divorced? You Could Increase Your Social Security by $800 per Month

    Many older adults rely on Social Security benefits to make ends meet in retirement. In fact, around 37% of men and 42% of women rely on their monthly checks for at least half their retirement income, according to data from the Social Security Administration. If you expect your benefits to be a substantial source of income throughout your senior years, it's wise to make sure you're earning as much as possible.

  • Is 65 a Good Age to Claim Social Security?

    You can sign up for Social Security as soon as you turn 62, but you may have heard that signing up that early can permanently shrink your checks. For decades after Social Security's inception, 65 was considered full retirement age (FRA). Starting earlier than this shrunk your checks, while delaying benefits past this age increased them until you reached the maximum benefit at 70.

  • 6 Reasons You Won’t Get Social Security

    For many American workers, Social Security benefits are the golden carrot awaiting them at the end of a long career. While you can begin to take some of your Social Security benefits starting at age...