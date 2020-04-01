How Social Security beneficiaries, others who don't file taxes can still get a $1,200 stimulus check

WASHINGTON – Social Security beneficiaries and other Americans who haven’t filed income taxes in the past two years can still receive one-time checks of up to $1,200 under a new economic recovery program, but the IRS says they will have to take an extra step to get the money.

Most Americans won’t have to do anything to receive a payment under the $2.2 trillion program designed to help the economy recover from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The checks will be sent automatically within the next three weeks to eligible Americans who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019.

People who typically don’t file a tax return will need to file a simple tax return to receive one of the payments, the IRS said in a new guidance issued this week. That includes low-income taxpayers, senior citizens, Social Security recipients, some veterans and individuals with disabilities who are otherwise not required to file a tax return.

The Treasury Department has the authority under the economic recovery program, which President Donald Trump signed into law last week, to ask the Social Security Administration and other agencies to supply the data it needs to process the checks. The decision to require a simple tax return from those who haven’t filed in the past two years adds an extra step to the process.

“One reason they may be requiring simple returns is that they want to make sure they are sending these checks to the most up-to-date address,” said Kyle Pomerleau, an economist at the American Enterprise Institute, a public policy think tank. “Lots of people move, so this is a reasonable way to deal with it.”

The downside, Pomerleau said, “is that you are shifting part of the burden on people by requiring them to do something to get their rebate.”

The filing requirement has raised objections from some lawmakers. Forty-one senators sent a letter Wednesday to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arguing that the requirement would place “a significant burden” on retired seniors and people with disabilities.

“We strongly urge you to ensure that economic stimulus payments are automatically sent to vulnerable seniors and individuals who experience disabilities, without these individuals needing to file a tax return,” the letter said.

The IRS said it is setting up a web-based portal at IRS.gov/coronavirus to provide more information on how to file a 2019 tax return and receive a payment.

How your stimulus check is calculated

If you've already filed your 2019 taxes, the IRS will use those returns to determine your payment. If not, your 2018 returns will be used to calculate your check.

Individuals with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less will be eligible for a one-time payment of up to $1,200 ($2,400 for joint tax returns) and $500 for each qualifying child. Those with little or no tax liability also will get $1,200 ($2,400 for joint returns).

The payments will start to phase out for Americans who earn more than $75,000, or $150,000 for a joint return. The amount you receive will be decreased by 5% of the amount your income exceeds $75,000. For example, a single person with an $85,000 salary would get $700 after subtracting 5% of $10,000, or $500.

The payments will phase out completely for single filers with incomes exceeding $99,000, $136,500 for head of household filers with one child, and $198,000 for joint filers with no children.

How will the money be provided?

Americans who already have provided the IRS with their bank account information will receive the money as a direct deposit. Those who haven’t will receive a check in the mail, although experts warn the wait for physical checks could take longer than three weeks. Those who want a direct deposit but haven’t provided their bank account information can do so through the IRS’s new online portal.

While the web portal will make it easier to provide that information and get answers to other questions, “lack of web access – or a lack of knowledge even if one has the internet – is going to be a bigger challenge for low-income individuals,” said Garrett Watson, an economist at the Tax Foundation, a Washington-based think tank. “The IRS should explore ways to get to those individuals outside of a digital platform.”