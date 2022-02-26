Social Security: How To Find Your Benefit Amount and Other Online Tips for Seniors

Georgina Tzanetos
·1 min read
insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto
insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the past, your Social Security statement and benefit amount was only available via a paper statement sent to your home. Now, you can access your benefit amount online through a mySocialSecurity account on the SSA website.

Explore: 5 Social Security Benefits You Can Claim Online

Your online Social Security statement will show all the earnings you’ve had each year and how much you could receive per month in Social Security benefits when you retire. The “Statement” contains important information for you to be able to properly plan for a comfortable retirement.

You can access your earnings, Social Security benefit estimates and printable Statements. If you are a retiree and already receive benefits, you can view your payment history, current status and manage your benefits through the online account.

Related: Unclear on Social Security Benefits? These Are the 4 Types Seniors Should Know

In order to set up your personal Social Security account, you will need to access the SSA website here. From there, select “Create Account” to get started. You must be at least 18 years of age, have a valid Social Security number, a U.S. mailing address and an email address in order to use this system.

Once you sign up, you can verify your earnings history, view estimated benefits based on your past earnings, view Social Security and Medicare taxes you’ve paid over your lifetime, print your current Statement and request a replacement Social Security card.

If you are already receiving benefits, you can view benefit information, change your address and phone number, start or change electronic payments, get a replacement Medicare card, a replacement 1099 form for tax season and a benefit verification letter — all online.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: How To Find Your Benefit Amount and Other Online Tips for Seniors

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Claim Social Security at Age 62 or 70?

    Deciding what age to claim Social Security is an important retirement milestone, as it will affect your monthly payments for the rest of your life. Age 62 is the earliest you can file for benefits, and it's also the most popular choice among retirees.

  • South Dakota AG crash prosecutors defend charging decisions

    The South Dakota prosecutors who charged the state's attorney general with misdemeanors in a 2020 fatal car crash defended their charging decision on Thursday to lawmakers weighing whether he should face impeachment charges. The two prosecutors said neither the fact that criminal investigators doubted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's account of the crash on a rural highway nor the surrounding pressure from Gov. Kristi Noem swayed them to pursue more severe charges. “I have to do what you can prove,” said Michael Moore, the Beadle County state's attorney who assisted the prosecution.

  • 'Robert E. Lee is not a war,' SC city argues to move marker

    A marker honoring a Confederate general is not protected from removal under South Carolina law because the way the 2000 act was written only protects monuments to specific wars and “Robert E. Lee is not a war," the city of Charleston plans to argue in court. The city removed the marker from in front of the downtown Charleston Charter School for Math and Science last July after the principal said the stone memorial had become a “pain point” at the now majority-minority school which was also the first to integrate in the city. State Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote a letter to Charleston saying the city broke South Carolina's monument protection law called the Heritage Act, which protects statues, street names, markers and anything else considered historic from being changed or removed without permission of the state Legislature.

  • What Are the Risks of Rolling My 401(k) into an Annuity?

    Having guaranteed income after retirement is undeniably appealing, but there are risks to consider before rolling your 401(k) into an annuity.

  • Niecy Nash, Jessica Betts Become First Same-Sex Couple To Grace Cover Of Essence

    The couple, who exchanged vows in August 2020, are featured on the March/April issue of the Black woman-centered magazine.

  • Oil companies, union reach deal on U.S. refinery workers pact

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil companies led by Marathon Petroleum and the United Steelworkers (USW) agreed to a new national contract on Friday for 30,000 U.S. workers in refineries, chemical plants, and pipelines, the company and the union said. Once the deal is ratified, workers will receive a 12% pay increase over its four-year term, said three sources familiar with the matter. "We’re pleased to have reached a mutually satisfactory four-year pattern labor agreement with the United Steelworkers," Marathon spokesman Jamal Kheiry said.

  • Social Security Has a ‘Treasure Trove’ of Benefits If You Heed These Expert Tips

    Oftentimes, taxpayers apply for Social Security, see the benefit they are owed and don't think about it much else. One expert, though, argues that Social Security is an untapped well of potential that...

  • Ex Fort Bragg soldier sent to federal prison for scam marriage

    Samuel Manu Agyapong was found guilty at trial on several charges including aiding and abetting naturalization fraud.

  • BitConnect’s Kumbhani Charged by U.S. in $2.4 Billion Ponzi Scam

    (Bloomberg) -- BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani was indicted by a U.S. grand jury on charges he orchestrated a global Ponzi scheme that raised $2.4 billion from investors in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment platform, according to a Justice Department statement.Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle KyivChina State Banks Res

  • US Justice Department Indicts BitConnect Founder

    The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that a federal grand jury charged BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani with defrauding investors of some $2.4 billion through its lending scheme. Kumbhani was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit price manipulation, operating an unlicensed money transmitter and conspiracy to launder funds internationally for "orchestrating a global Ponzi scheme" according to a DOJ press release, which alleged he traded cryptocurrencies using his investors' funds, and repaid earlier investors with the funds he received from later investors.