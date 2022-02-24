Social Security: How To Find Your Benefit Amount and Other Online Tips for Seniors

Georgina Tzanetos
·1 min read
insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto
insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the past, your Social Security statement and benefit amount was only available via a paper statement sent to your home. Now, you can access your benefit amount online through a mySocialSecurity account on the SSA website.

Explore: 5 Social Security Benefits You Can Claim Online

Your online Social Security statement will show all the earnings you’ve had each year and how much you could receive per month in Social Security benefits when you retire. The “Statement” contains important information for you to be able to properly plan for a comfortable retirement.

You can access your earnings, Social Security benefit estimates and printable Statements. If you are a retiree and already receive benefits, you can view your payment history, current status and manage your benefits through the online account.

Related: Unclear on Social Security Benefits? These Are the 4 Types Seniors Should Know

In order to set up your personal Social Security account, you will need to access the SSA website here. From there, select “Create Account” to get started. You must be at least 18 years of age, have a valid Social Security number, a U.S. mailing address and an email address in order to use this system.

Once you sign up, you can verify your earnings history, view estimated benefits based on your past earnings, view Social Security and Medicare taxes you’ve paid over your lifetime, print your current Statement and request a replacement Social Security card.

If you are already receiving benefits, you can view benefit information, change your address and phone number, start or change electronic payments, get a replacement Medicare card, a replacement 1099 form for tax season and a benefit verification letter — all online.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: How To Find Your Benefit Amount and Other Online Tips for Seniors

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Social Security Retirees Are Coping With the Biggest Financial Challenge in 40 Years

    The 2022 year is shaping up to be a very rough one for Social Security retirees. The big financial challenge seniors are facing this year is one that most people have already started feeling the effects of -- record high inflation. According to recent economic reports, inflation hit 7.5% in January 2022.

  • Here's How to Score an Extra $1,830 per Social Security Check

    While Social Security probably won't cover all your expenses in retirement, there's no denying larger checks can make your life easier. Anything you do to boost your income today can help increase the amount of your Social Security checks in the future. There's another, simple step you can take that could add up to $1,830 to your monthly Social Security checks.

  • What is the Social Security Earnings Test & How Does It Affect Your Retirement Income?

    If you claim Social Security benefits before reaching full retirement age and continue to work and earn above a certain threshold, you may be subject to the retirement earnings test. This could result...

  • Are You 1 of the 140 Million Americans Who Doesn't Know 2 Crucial Social Security Facts?

    As a result, to estimate how much money your investments must produce, you should have an accurate idea of how much Social Security benefits provide. Unfortunately, a recent Nationwide survey revealed the majority of workers don't know two crucial facts necessary to estimate the funding that comes from Social Security. According to Nationwide's data, around 54% of all adults have no idea how much income Social Security is expected to produce relative to what they were earning on the job.