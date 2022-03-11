Social Security: How To Find Your Benefit Amount and Other Online Tips for Seniors

In the past, your Social Security statement and benefit amount was only available via a paper statement sent to your home. Now, you can access your benefit amount online through a mySocialSecurity account on the SSA website.

Your online Social Security statement will show all the earnings you’ve had each year and how much you could receive per month in Social Security benefits when you retire. The “Statement” contains important information for you to be able to properly plan for a comfortable retirement.

You can access your earnings, Social Security benefit estimates and printable Statements. If you are a retiree and already receive benefits, you can view your payment history, current status and manage your benefits through the online account.

In order to set up your personal Social Security account, you will need to access the SSA website here. From there, select “Create Account” to get started. You must be at least 18 years of age, have a valid Social Security number, a U.S. mailing address and an email address in order to use this system.

Once you sign up, you can verify your earnings history, view estimated benefits based on your past earnings, view Social Security and Medicare taxes you’ve paid over your lifetime, print your current Statement and request a replacement Social Security card.

If you are already receiving benefits, you can view benefit information, change your address and phone number, start or change electronic payments, get a replacement Medicare card, a replacement 1099 form for tax season and a benefit verification letter — all online.

