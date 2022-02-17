How Social Security Benefits Will Inadvertently Be Affected by One Common Millennial Lifestyle Choice

Josephine Nesbit
·1 min read
mixetto / Getty Images
mixetto / Getty Images

The U.S. birth rate has been dropping over the past several years — specifically among millennials — leaving many to wonder whether it will have broader implications for Social Security benefits.

See: Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early — What Does It Mean for You?
Find: Should You Refinance Now With the Low Mortgage Rates?

The estimated replacement fertility rate is 2.1 live births per woman; however, the birth rate fell to 1.64 in 2020, as previously reported by GOBankingRates, making it the lowest number of births since 1979. Analysts at the Brookings Institution predict the birth rate will remain below the replacement rate over the long term.

In addition to having fewer children, parents are having them later in life. The age of motherhood has been increasing in the U.S. and other nations over the past several decades. In the U.S., the average age for women is around 30 years old.

A study from the Pew Research Center found that a growing number of childless U.S. adults say they are unlikely to ever have children. Approximately 44% of non-parents ages 18 to 49 say it is not likely that they will have children, an increase from the 37% who said the same in a 2018 survey.

See: 2 Major Ways Student Debt Burden Is Robbing Women of Their Freedom
Find: Here’s How Social Security Will Look for Millennial Retirees

The Social Security Administration pays close attention to birth rates. The Social Security program is largely a pay-as-you-go system. Today’s workers are paying for the benefits of today’s retirees. A lower birth rate means fewer workers will be contributing to the program in future years.

“If there are fewer workers in the future, then that definitely could impact the amount of money going into the Social Security system, which would affect benefits too,” Anqi Chen, assistant director of savings research at the Center for Retirement Research, told CNBC.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Social Security Benefits Will Inadvertently Be Affected by One Common Millennial Lifestyle Choice

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fresno bicyclists gaining a dedicated bike route in city. Why it’s not all it could be

    A state grant will allow City of Fresno to start work soon on a new bike lane.

  • 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

    Social Security is an essential safety net for many Americans. Even if you haven't saved enough for retirement, you can still count on Social Security benefits in retirement. Read: 14 Key Signs You...

  • 'Life goes on. We'll survive': Mattapoisett repair shop slowly recovers after fire

    After a devastating fire that burnt down Mattapoisett Power Equipment, owner John Menezes says he's taking it day-by-day.

  • Greece kicks off tourist season early to meet 'great demand'

    Greece's tourism minister on Thursday said the visitor season would officially start in March, earlier than previous years, and there were "positive signs" of a bumper summer ahead. After COVID-19 brought global travel to a standstill in 2020, Greek tourism suffered its worst year on record with just 7 million visitors bringing in revenues of 4 billion euros ($4.55 billion). "There is great demand and great dynamic for Greek tourism in 2022," Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said.

  • Here's How This Growth Stock Is Expanding Its Potential

    One argument against investing in this profitable, growing company was a smaller total addressable market.

  • Russia to investigate claims of alleged mass graves

    White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks and ABC News National Security and Defense Analyst Mick Mulroy discuss the unverified claims of mass graves of civilians killed by Ukrainian forces.

  • How To Make Money Without a 9-to-5 Job

    If you want to make money outside of a 9-to-5 job, then you should take a look at these 100 ways to score some income without having a traditional job.

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • U.S. House Leader Nancy Pelosi arrives in Israel, vows support on Iran

    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Israel on Wednesday as part of a Congressional delegation to the country, reiterating the United States' "iron clad" support for Israel's security. "We're together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development," she said in a speech at the Knesset. "Israel's proximity to Iran is a concern to all of us."

  • 10 Ways To Build Wealth Fast

    Wealth-building is a process that generally takes time. Although the idea of becoming an overnight millionaire is appealing for many, the only real way to get rich overnight is via speculation, an...

  • Burnt-out doctors are being recruited to try 'magic' mushrooms for pandemic-related depression and anxiety

    Researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine are seeking doctors and nurses who have depression and anxiety due to the pandemic.

  • Senate launches group to examine embattled US prison system

    The U.S. Senate is launching a bipartisan working group of lawmakers to scrutinize conditions within the Bureau of Prisons following reporting by The Associated Press that uncovered widespread corruption and abuse in federal prisons. The working group, being led by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is aimed at developing policies and proposals to strengthen oversight of the beleaguered federal prison system and improve communication between the Bureau of Prisons and Congress. The group plans to examine the conditions of incarceration inside America’s 122 federal prisons, protect human rights and promote transparency.

  • Poll: 70 percent of Americans support a path to citizenship

    A large majority of Americans support a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, according to a new NewsNation poll.The poll found that 70 percent of respondents support a pathway to citizenship, while 30 percent oppose it. Among women, support was slightly higher at 72 percent.Most recent immigration reform initiatives have centered around granting legal avenues for undocumented immigrants to get legal status.The last time a broad...

  • Killers of Ahmaud Arbery Have a Known History of Using Racist Slurs, According to Federal Prosecutors

    As the three men who were convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery stood trial on hate crime charges in the 2020 killing of the 25-year-old Black man, a federal prosecutor told a jury how the three men had a long history of using racist slurs or comments in text messages that were appalling to those around them, according to the Associated Press.

  • How a previous “48 Hours” story could help prosecutors in a recent murder case

    We’re learning how a murder shown in a “48 Hours” episode from 2015 could help police in the death of Amie Harwick, a therapist who at one time was engaged to Drew Carey, host of “The Price Is Right” on CBS. Vlad Duthiers spoke with “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty about this development.

  • Meet Louisiana Army National Guard’s first Black female pilot

    PINEVILLE, La. — A woman who was once rescued from the Superdome on a helicopter during Hurricane Katrina has gone […] The post Meet Louisiana Army National Guard’s first Black female pilot appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Biden's 9/11 settlement creates a nightmare families never wanted to face - Mike Kelly

    In a strange turn of events, 9/11 victims are now fighting one another over Joe Biden's proposed financial Afghan settlements.

  • Trevor Lawrence ranked 32nd in NFL Network’s post-Super Bowl QB rankings

    Trevor Lawrence ranked 32nd (out of 62) in NFL Network's post-Super Bowl QB rankings. However, a solid offseason by the Jags could help him make a significant leap.

  • Democrats weigh suspending federal gas tax to cut prices at the pump while Biden's economic agenda is on ice

    Sen. Joe Manchin threw cold water on shelving the gas tax through 2022 to combat inflation. Some Republicans also were skeptical of the measure.

  • Stimulus Check Update: The IRS Has Sent Out Billions Since January 24

    The tax filing season for the prior tax year began on Jan. 24, 2022 and tax returns are due by April 18. A big part of the focus of the new IRS page relates to unclaimed stimulus money. This is the official name for the $1,400 stimulus checks made available to eligible individuals and dependents by the American Rescue Plan Act.