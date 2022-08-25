Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

Vance Cariaga
·2 min read
BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval — something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging inflation wipes out their annual cost-of-living increases.

Discover: 4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Social Security Solvency: Lindsey Graham Thinks Seniors May ‘Have to’ Take Less Money — Can They Afford a Benefits Cut?

The Social Security Expansion Act was introduced on June 9 by U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), CBS News reported. Under terms of the bill, anyone who is a current Social Security recipient or who will turn 62 in 2023 would receive an extra $200 in each monthly check.

The bill is timely for a couple of reasons. First, it follows a Social Security Administration announcement earlier this month that Americans will stop receiving their full Social Security benefits in about 13 years without actions to bolster the program.

It also comes during a period of historically high inflation that has a particularly big impact on seniors living on fixed incomes, many of whom rely solely on Social Security payments. This year’s Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) of 5.9% is based on inflation figures from 2021. But since then, inflation has pushed well above 8%, meaning Social Security recipients today are actually losing money.

The new bill aims to ease the financial strain by boosting each recipient’s monthly check. The average monthly Social Security check is about $1,658, meaning a $200 increase would represent a 12% boost.

“Many, many seniors rely on Social Security for the majority, if not all, of their income,” said Martha Shedden, president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts. “$200 a month can make a significant difference for many people.”

In addition to boosting the monthly payment, the bill also would make several changes to the program itself. One would be to base the annual COLA on the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E) instead of the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

Another change would be adding more funding by applying the Social Security payroll tax on all income above $250,000. Currently, earnings above $147,000 aren’t subject to the Social Security tax.

See: 2023 Social Security COLA Estimate Dips Slightly After April CPI Report but Still Sees Highest Adjustment in 41 Years
Find: Following Latest CPI Data, Seniors Group Stands Firm With 2023 Social Security COLA Forecast of 8.6%

Even if the bill in its current form doesn’t pass Congress, observers expect some kind of change to Social Security to ensure it serves the needs of recipients well into the future.

“I’m confident changes will be made,” Shedden said. “I don’t know if this is the bill that will pass, but there is more and more movement on it.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

Recommended Stories

  • How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?

    While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...

  • The Salary You Need To Make To Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit

    There are a number of factors that affect your Social Security benefits, and your salary is just one of them. And it's important to note that your benefit amount is not based on your last year or two...

  • Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Doesn't Do Enough for Black Americans

    Biden's plan to cancel student debt is not a big or bold enough and it completely misses the mark for Black Americans

  • Here's Why Oct. 13 Is Social Security's Most Important Day of the Year

    For most aged Americans, Social Security is imperative to their financial well-being. An April survey conducted by national pollster Gallup found that 84% of non-retirees believe Social Security will represent a "major" or "minor" source of income during their golden years. Meanwhile, 89% of existing retired workers are currently leaning on their Social Security income, to some degree, to make ends meet.

  • How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?

    When you retire and start collecting Social Security benefits, the amount of monthly income you get from the program depends on a number of factors, from the amount of money you earned during your...

  • Russia Brags About Ukraine Independence Day Missile Strike That Killed Kids

    ReutersTwo young children are among 25 people dead after Russian forces lobbed missiles at a village in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region—an attack Russia now outrageously claims was a successful hit on a military target.The Wednesday missile strike on the village of Chaplyne came as Ukrainians across the country celebrated Independence Day. After search and rescue operations went on throughout the night, Ukrainian authorities on Thursday revealed that some of the 25 people killed had burned to de

  • Your Social Security Payments Could Rise Nearly 10%

    Social Security recipients might soon receive one of the largest benefits increases in the program's history. A new estimate put out by the Senior Citizens League projects that, due to high inflation, Social Security's annual Cost of Living Adjustment (or … Continue reading → The post Your Social Security Payments Could Rise Almost 10% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Car Repos Surge, Tow Trucks Are Being Stolen, And Tesla Owner Gets Key Implant

    There's a lot to unpack on the Motorious Podcast...

  • Joanna Gaines Responds After Drew Barrymore Posts Candid Instagram About Her

    Drew Barrymore, a.k.a. America's sweetheart, just called out "Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines for the cover of her Magnolia Magazine. See what she had to say.

  • 7 must-have home decor upgrades from Drew Barrymore's super cute Walmart collection

    Lots of the items are on sale.

  • Phoenix man arrested on suspicion of impersonating an officer

    Court records indicate that Anthony Michael Harper was arrested on suspicion of impersonating police and illegally detaining a man at a gas station.

  • Germany, Italy, and Japan had big plans for aircraft carriers to turn the tide of WWII, but they never made it into battle

    At the start of World War II, many navies envisioned flattops in a supporting role for battleships. By 1945, those roles had reversed.

  • Drew Barrymore’s Social Media Posts Keep Fans Smiling

    From dance moves to makeup to motherhood, Drew Barrymore’s social media posts are a welcome bright spot on fans’ timelines!

  • Kobe Bryant's widow awarded $16mln over leaked photos

    STORY: The widow of late basketball star Kobe Bryant was awarded $16 million by a jury on Wednesday, after photos were leaked of her husband and daughter's fatal helicopter crash in January 2020. That’s according to multiple media reports. Vanessa Bryant was present in the LA courthouse, when the verdict was read after an eleven-day trial. She had sued Los Angeles County alleging invasion of privacy, accusing members of the sheriff's and fire departments of sharing graphic images of the crash in unofficial settings - including to patrons in a bar. Seven other people died in the crash in Calabasas, California in 2020. Another plaintiff in Bryant's lawsuit, who lost his wife and daughter in the crash, was awarded another $15 million. Vanessa Bryant also filed lawsuits against the helicopter charter company, as well as the deceased pilot's estate. The county already agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle a similar case brought by families of others who died in the crash. Kobe Bryant was 41 when he died. The Los Angeles Lakers great and 18-time All-Star won five NBA championships, and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020.

  • Once cloudy competition on Raiders Offensive line gaining some clarity

    Raiders offensive line if the season started today

  • Is Your State Giving Out Inflation Stimulus Checks?

    Inflation has been running wild across the country throughout 2022. With costs soaring, it's easy to feel the pressure on your household budget because the reality is that your paycheck cannot buy as much as it used to. That's why … Continue reading → The post Inflation Stimulus Checks: State-by-State Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was 'swatted' again just one day after someone falsely reported a shooting at her Georgia home

    Local police said in a statement that Rep. Greene was first "swatted" on Wednesday morning over her stance against transgender youth rights.

  • Fed officials: no call yet on 50 vs 75 bps rate hike next month

    JACKSON, Wyo. (Reuters) -U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday were noncommittal about the size of the interest rate increase they will approve at their Sept. 20-21 meeting, but continued hammering the point they will drive rates up and keep them there until inflation has been squeezed from the economy. Those higher rates could lead to higher joblessness and are already starting to crimp household and business spending, Kansas City Federal Reserve president Esther George said on CNBC, but the central bank will not flinch from tighter policy. George said it remained "too soon to say" whether a half-point or three-quarter-point rate increase would be most appropriate at the September meeting.

  • Biden to hold first political rally in run-up to November elections

    President Joe Biden on Thursday will stage his first political rally in the final stretch to the November midterm congressional elections, looking to give Democrats a boost and prevent Republicans from taking control of Congress. The Democratic National Committee event at Richard Montgomery High School, located in a Maryland suburb of Washington and featuring a host of Maryland political leaders, will begin for Biden what the White House has billed as a coast-to-coast tour to help Democratic candidates.

  • See Jennifer Lopez's 3 'Dreamy' Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses for Georgia Ceremony to Ben Affleck

    The bride had multiple outfit changes while celebrating her nuptials with husband Ben Affleck over the weekend and shared an inside look at her wardrobe via her On the JLo newsletter