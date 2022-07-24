Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

Vance Cariaga
·2 min read
BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval — something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging inflation wipes out their annual cost-of-living increases.

Discover: 4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Social Security Solvency: Lindsey Graham Thinks Seniors May ‘Have to’ Take Less Money — Can They Afford a Benefits Cut?

The Social Security Expansion Act was introduced on June 9 by U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), CBS News reported. Under terms of the bill, anyone who is a current Social Security recipient or who will turn 62 in 2023 would receive an extra $200 in each monthly check.

The bill is timely for a couple of reasons. First, it follows a Social Security Administration announcement earlier this month that Americans will stop receiving their full Social Security benefits in about 13 years without actions to bolster the program.

It also comes during a period of historically high inflation that has a particularly big impact on seniors living on fixed incomes, many of whom rely solely on Social Security payments. This year’s Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) of 5.9% is based on inflation figures from 2021. But since then, inflation has pushed well above 8%, meaning Social Security recipients today are actually losing money.

The new bill aims to ease the financial strain by boosting each recipient’s monthly check. The average monthly Social Security check is about $1,658, meaning a $200 increase would represent a 12% boost.

“Many, many seniors rely on Social Security for the majority, if not all, of their income,” said Martha Shedden, president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts. “$200 a month can make a significant difference for many people.”

In addition to boosting the monthly payment, the bill also would make several changes to the program itself. One would be to base the annual COLA on the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E) instead of the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

Another change would be adding more funding by applying the Social Security payroll tax on all income above $250,000. Currently, earnings above $147,000 aren’t subject to the Social Security tax.

See: 2023 Social Security COLA Estimate Dips Slightly After April CPI Report but Still Sees Highest Adjustment in 41 Years
Find: Following Latest CPI Data, Seniors Group Stands Firm With 2023 Social Security COLA Forecast of 8.6%

Even if the bill in its current form doesn’t pass Congress, observers expect some kind of change to Social Security to ensure it serves the needs of recipients well into the future.

“I’m confident changes will be made,” Shedden said. “I don’t know if this is the bill that will pass, but there is more and more movement on it.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

Recommended Stories

  • Social Security Changes That May Be Coming for 2023

    For the last 10 years or so, Social Security has been a fairly static program, with few major changes. But when inflation makes big news, so too does Social Security. This is because so many aspects...

  • Social Security Checks Should Soar in 2023, but Won't Be Anywhere Close to the Largest "Raise" Ever

    An up to 11.4% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) may await retired workers come January, but this isn't anywhere close to the biggest COLA in history.

  • Democrats scramble to squeeze priorities into budget bill

    The collapse of plans to include climate and tax legislation in a bill Democrats can pass this summer through the Senate with 51 votes has set off a scramble among Democrats to squeeze other priorities into the package. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray (D-Wash.) says she wants money for…

  • Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition

    A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States has managed to do nearly the unthinkable — unite the democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and the fiscally conservative right. The bill making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would add about $79 billion to the deficit over 10 years, mostly as a result of new grants and tax breaks that would subsidize the cost that computer chip manufacturers incur when building or expanding chip plants in the United States.

  • How Social Security Could Change Under Biden

    President Joe Biden has his hands full when it comes to Social Security. As the percentage of retirees relative to current workers grows, thanks in large part to increased longevity, the Social...

  • Stimulus Check Updates To Know for July 2022

    Despite all the talk about a fourth round of federal stimulus payments, summer is here and the check is still not in the mail. Lawmakers have proposed several plans to help America cope with inflation...

  • Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?

    The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...

  • Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

    There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. See: 10 Reasons You Should Claim...

  • Toxic dumping near largely minority neighborhoods

    Panel discusses how 11 of the 13 Houston owned landfills and refuse incinerators as located next to largely black communities.

  • Minneapolis activists deliver 'fist' to Akron to help with call for justice for Jayland Walker

    Minneapolis activists delivered a fist statue to Akron to help in the fight for justice for Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by officers.

  • Anticipating a Whopping Social Security Raise in 2023? Here's Why That's Really Not a Good Thing

    Will seniors be in line for their largest Social Security raise in decades next year? In June, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 9.1% on an annual basis, marking the index's largest increase in roughly 40 years. Now Social Security cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs, are actually based on third quarter inflation data from the CPI-W, which is the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

  • 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

    When you're shopping for a bargain, sometimes the dollar store is a great place to snag deals. In fact, you might be tempted to spring for items that aren't on your shopping list simply because they...

  • 5 charged in CTA Red Line stabbing, robbery on North Side: police

    The victim fought back with a knife, police said.

  • 4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

    One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...

  • Cheney says Jan. 6 committee prepared to consider subpoena of Ginni Thomas

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Sunday that the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is “fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena” for Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, if she won’t testify before the committee voluntarily. “The committee is engaged with her counsel. We certainly hope that she will…

  • What Taking Aspirin Every Day Does to Your Body

    Aspirin is one of the most well-known medications there is, a staple of generations of medicine cabinets. For years, it's been relied upon to quell aches and pains, and for some, to prevent cardiovascular problems. But recently, conventional advice about taking aspirin regularly has changed. The reasons involve what taking aspirin every day can do to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Asp

  • Who’s backing whom in the Conservative leadership race?

    The countdown to the final has begun in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party – and Britain’s new prime minister.

  • City of Houston under investigation for illegal dumping

    The Department of Justice launched an investigation into whether Black and Latino Houston residents are being discriminated against in response to requests for trash services.

  • Nick Castellanos boils over after Cubs beat Phillies 6-2 in 10

    Nick Castellanos' first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over.

  • What Taking Vitamin D Every Day Does to Your Body

    Vitamin D is an essential fat-soluble vitamin which helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus, making it crucial for bone health. It also plays an important role in supporting immune health. "Vitamin D is a hormone that affects calcium absorption, and also has recognized effects on the immune system," says Dr. Donald Ford, MD, a family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic. Here are five things that happen when you take vitamin D every day. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of