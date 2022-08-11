Social Security: Certain Life Changes Can Qualify You for Higher Benefits — What Are They?

Vance Cariaga
·2 min read
shapecharge / Getty Images
shapecharge / Getty Images

Life, as everyone knows, is full of changes that occur with regularity from infancy through the senior years. When you reach retirement age, it’s important to know how certain life changes can affect your Social Security benefits.

See: 10 Important Social Security Questions Answered
Find: 9 Things Most Retirees Don’t Know About Social Security

In many cases, you can qualify for a higher benefit because of life changes. This might happen due to your own earnings record or someone else’s record, the Tribune-Star reported.

Here are some scenarios where you might qualify for higher Social Security or Supplemental Security Income benefits based on life changes:

  • Death of a spouse or ex-spouse: When this happens, you could get a higher benefit based on your spouse or ex-spouse’s earnings record, according to the Social Security Administration. This is the case even if you already receive a survivor benefit from another spouse.

  • Earnings record: This comes into play if you are currently receiving Social Security benefits based on your spouse’s work history. If you also worked and earned credits, you might qualify for a higher retirement benefit based on your own work record.

  • Deceased adult child: You might be eligible for a higher parent’s benefit if your deceased adult child provided at least half of your financial support.

  • A parent’s work history: If you currently receive Social Security benefits based on your parent’s work history and you have also worked, you could receive a higher disability benefit based on your own earnings. However, you must have worked long enough and recently enough to qualify, according to the Phoenix-based Dayes Law Firm.

  • Worsening physical condition: If you currently receive SSI, you might qualify for a higher disability benefit if you have a worsening condition that affects your earnings.

POLL: How Much Do You Expect Your Tax Refund To Be This Year?

To learn more, visit the SSA site, which you’ll find here, dedicated to benefits you might be due. No matter how your benefits are impacted by life changes, it’s important to notify the SSA whenever a life change occurs.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: Certain Life Changes Can Qualify You for Higher Benefits — What Are They?

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Key Things About Social Security's Big 2023 Boost Retired Seniors Should Know

    It's likely going to be the biggest benefit hike in decades, but it might not mean what you think.

  • Social Security and inflation: What the CPI means for you

    It says something that we are now celebrating an annual inflation figure of “only” 8.5%. The annual cost of living adjustments, or COLA, made to Social Security benefits are based on a particular version of the Consumer Price Index, known as CPI-W, designed around the supposed living expenses of “urban wage earners and clerical workers.” Based on the latest numbers, analysts at the Senior Citizens’ League calculate that the next COLA for Social Security is likely to come in at 9.6%, equal to an extra $159 a month for a beneficiary on an average benefit of $1,656 per month.

  • Can I Draw Social Security At 62 and Still Work Full Time?

    All financial plans are important, but Social Security benefits play a profound role in preventing elderly poverty and are paid out at an important stage in a worker's life. With that in mind, it pays...

  • Our ancestors created Social Security. Ron Johnson's idea would destroy it, and Medicare along with it.

    It would turn Medicare and Social Security into a type of welfare, utterly dependent on Congress’ will.

  • 3 Unpleasant Social Security Surprises Retirees Could Face

    It's better to understand the realities up front, so be prepared to face these three unpleasant surprises. To be comfortable as a retiree, you should aim to replace around 80% of the income you were earning before leaving work -- or more. If you're hoping Social Security will do that for you, you're in for a huge financial shock.

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...

  • 10 Frequently Asked Social Security Questions Worth Revisiting

    Along with private pensions and savings/investments, Social Security benefits are one leg of the three-legged stool of retirement planning. Social Security: 7 Must-Know Facts for 2022Social...

  • Social Security Alternatives That Will Provide Income in Retirement

    Social Security has long been the backbone of American retirement, and many working Americans look forward to the day they can sit back and enjoy collecting a Social Security check. But Social...

  • Social Security COLA Expectations for 2023 Reach 9.6% Following Latest Consumer Price Index Report

    Inflation started to cool down in July, but a non-profit advocacy group still said that it anticipates the highest Social Security cost-of living-adjustment (COLA) since 1981. See: Consumer Price...

  • 10 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security

    Social Security is one of the most hotly debated social programs in America. While all seem to acknowledge that it's a vital necessity, how the program is funded and administered -- as well as its...

  • 6 Reasons You Won’t Get Social Security

    For many American workers, Social Security benefits are the golden carrot awaiting them at the end of a long career. While you can begin to take some of your Social Security benefits starting at age...

  • How Worried Should We Be About Social Security?

    For years, seniors have routinely relied on Social Security to cover their retirement costs. In fact, let's say you're 40 years old and have yet to put so much as a dime into your IRA or 401(k) plan.

  • Your Social Security Payments Could Rise Almost 10%

    Social Security recipients might soon receive one of the largest benefits increases in the program's history. A new estimate put out by the Senior Citizens League projects that, due to high inflation, Social Security's annual Cost of Living Adjustment (or … Continue reading → The post Your Social Security Payments Could Rise Almost 10% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

    Multiply that by 12, and you're looking at over $50,000 in annual Social Security income by snagging the maximum monthly benefit. The monthly benefit you're entitled to from Social Security is calculated based on your earnings during your 35 highest-paid years in the labor force. Higher earners often find that not all of their income counts toward calculating their Social Security benefits.

  • Claim Social Security Too Early? There Are Still Ways to Increase Your Income

    Americans can claim Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, but that's not always the best option. The longer you wait to collect, the higher your Social Security payment when you do...