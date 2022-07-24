Social Security Changes That May Be Coming for 2023

John Csiszar
·4 min read
AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For the last 10 years or so, Social Security has been a fairly static program, with few major changes. But when inflation makes big news, so too does Social Security. This is because so many aspects of the program are tied to changes in the cost of living. Many learned that for the first time in 2022, when Social Security retirement payments were increased by 5.9% to account for rising inflation.

See: How Biden Is Impacting Social Security in 2022
Learn: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

With half of 2022 in the books, the potential adjustments that might hit Social Security in 2023 are coming into focus. Here are some of the big changes that both current workers and retiree beneficiaries should start preparing for in 2023.

Big Cost-of-Living Adjustment

The 5.9% increase in the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment in 2022 was the largest jump since the 7.4% hike in 1982, a whopping 40 years ago. But inflation in 2022 has only continued to accelerate, and it seems all but inevitable at this point that the COLA for 2023 will be even larger. Some analysts predict the bump could be as high as 8.6%, based on current inflationary trends.

POLL: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

Although the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, is often quoted as “the inflation rate,” the Social Security Administration actually uses a variant known as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W. The SSA uses the CPI-W reading at the end of the third quarter to determine the following year’s COLA, so that’s the number to keep your eye on.

Jump in Wage Base

The wage base is the amount of a worker’s earnings that are taxable for Social Security purposes. The 6.2% OASDI tax, which funds various Social Security programs, applies only to the first $147,000 of a worker’s earnings for 2022. But this number is also tied to changes in inflation and is likely to go up significantly in 2023.

The wage base in 2021, for example, was $142,800, but the high rate of inflation in 2021 pushed that number 2.9% higher. Workers should expect another bump up in 2023, meaning higher earners should expect to pay more in Social Security taxes.

Increase in Maximum Benefit

Although no one wants to pay more taxes, the increase in the wage base has a silver lining for high earners. While more of their income will be taxed, more of their earnings also will be credited to their future Social Security benefit. As the wage base increases, so too do qualifying Social Security earnings.

As the amount you earn in your working career is one of the most important factors in determining your ultimate payout — along with when you file for benefits — an increasing wage base allows you to credit more earnings toward your benefit. As a result, the maximum possible Social Security benefit, which sits at $4,194 for 2022, is also likely to increase in 2023.

Rise in Earnings Limit

If you file for Social Security benefits before full retirement age and continue to earn income, your benefits may be temporarily reduced. However, the limits of how much you can earn and still avoid this benefit reduction are also subject to annual adjustment, and you can expect another one in 2023.

For 2022, workers who earned less than $19,560 per year, or $1,630 per month, were exempt. Workers exceeding this limit faced a reduction in benefits of $1 for every $2 they earned above this limit. Those reaching full retirement age in 2022 faced a reduction of $1 for every $3 they earned above a separate limit of $51,960 per year, or $4,330 per month, until they hit full retirement age. At that point, all workers become exempt from any benefits reductions.

Note that these benefit reductions are only temporary. Once a worker reaches full retirement age, they receive adjusted payments reflecting the payment of previously withheld benefits.

Changes Further Afield

Although all of these potential changes for 2023 are notable, probably the biggest question about Social Security is what it will look like by the mid-2030s. At that point, the SSA anticipates that the Social Security Trust Fund will be exhausted. While Social Security will continue to pay benefits, thanks to payroll taxes on current workers, estimates see benefit levels dropping to 80% of current levels.

Although some type of legislative solution is likely to crop up over the next decade, both current workers and retirees should keep an eye on ongoing developments.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Changes That May Be Coming for 2023

Recommended Stories

  • How Social Security Could Change Under Biden

    President Joe Biden has his hands full when it comes to Social Security. As the percentage of retirees relative to current workers grows, thanks in large part to increased longevity, the Social...

  • Social Security COLA Increases Could Cost Seniors Money — Here’s How

    This year's soaring inflation rate likely means that the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security beneficiaries will be the highest in decades, with one seniors advocacy group...

  • SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for August 2022

    Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments are typically deposited on the first of every month, unless the first falls on a weekend or holiday. According to the SSA's schedule of Social Security...

  • Ride with Bubba Wallace as he takes to the streets of Chicago in his race car

    Take a ride alongside Bubba Wallace as he takes his No. 23 Toyota through the streets of Chicago.

  • 4 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

    A big Social Security check can go a long way toward increasing your financial security in your later years. Although having other income to go along with your retirement benefits will be important, you'll definitely want to make smart choices to get the largest Social Security checks you can since this is an income source guaranteed to last for life. If you want to get a bigger Social Security check, the single best way to do that is to put off starting your payments.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for the Rest of Your Life

    Utility stocks are often overlooked. Most consumers aren't familiar with many of them; their only interaction with a utility is when they pay their monthly water, gas, or electric bill. But utilities tend to be excellent dividend stocks because of the industry's consistent and often regulated nature.

  • Trump DOJ Official Faces Ethics Charge Over Bid to Overturn 2020 Election Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Former US Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Clark was accused of ethics violations by the Washington D.C. bar association for his role in Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.Most Read from BloombergRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Ukraine Grain Export DealVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeWHO Chief Overrules Panel to Call Monkeypox Global EmergencyWorld’s Key Workers Thr

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. See: Best...

  • White House COVID coordinator: ‘This virus is going to be with us forever’

    During the White House press briefing on Friday, COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha urged unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated, saying, “This virus is going to be with us forever.”

  • Biden ‘doing just fine’ after testing positive for Covid, White House says

    Ashish Jha, coronavirus response coordinator, and physician Kevin O’Connor say president contracted BA.5 variant

  • Why Not Everyone Should Take Paxlovid

    Not everyone should take Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral drug, doctors say

  • UK leadership candidate Truss pledges to ditch all EU laws by 2023

    Liz Truss, the leading candidate to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister, promised to scrap all remaining European Union laws that still apply in Britain by 2023 if she wins the Conservative Party leadership contest. Foreign Secretary Truss is up against former finance minister Rishi Sunak in a race to court the 200,000 members of the Conservative Party who over the course of the summer will vote to choose the country's new prime minister. Britain's relationship with Europe remains of great concern to the Conservative Party membership, generally characterised as more eurosceptic than the wider population.

  • How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?

    While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...

  • Anticipating a Whopping Social Security Raise in 2023? Here's Why That's Really Not a Good Thing

    Will seniors be in line for their largest Social Security raise in decades next year? In June, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 9.1% on an annual basis, marking the index's largest increase in roughly 40 years. Now Social Security cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs, are actually based on third quarter inflation data from the CPI-W, which is the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

  • 8 of the Cheapest Countries to Retire Around the World

    Where to retire cheaply abroad — and how much you could save in each destination.

  • Price drop! This genius gadget removes years' worth of lint from your dryer — and it's down to $12

    Save 45% now — and money and energy later — with this bestselling dryer vent–cleaning kit at Amazon.

  • ‘Horror Movie’: How Cops Saved Man With 18-Ft Python Wrapped Around His Throat

    Courtesy of Elliot’s familyThe family of a man who escaped the grip of an 18-foot python when a quick-thinking police officer shot the snake in the head say the horrifying ordeal began when the man’s snake suddenly turned on him.First responders in Upper Macungie Township in Pennsylvania responded to a call shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday about a person in cardiac arrest, only to find an even more frightening scene: a young man lying in his house with an 18-foot-long reticulated python coiled

  • If Democrats want to save their future, it's time to cut Joe Biden loose

    Independents and moderate Republicans voted for Joe Biden and awaited a promised return to normalcy. That's not what they or Democrats got.

  • Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?

    The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...

  • Stimulus Check Updates To Know for July 2022

    Despite all the talk about a fourth round of federal stimulus payments, summer is here and the check is still not in the mail. Lawmakers have proposed several plans to help America cope with inflation...