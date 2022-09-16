Social Security Check: Incorrect Work Records Could Harm Benefits — And There’s Limited Time To Fix

David Nadelle
·2 min read
Astarot / iStock.com
Astarot / iStock.com

Chances are you are not receiving the overall maximum allowable Social Security benefit payment every month. To do so, you would have had to earn the equivalent of at least $147,000 annually (in today’s dollars) in 35 years of employment to claim this benefit. You’d also have to delay claiming Social Security until 70 when you qualify for your largest possible checks. The average person’s Social Security check is only about 40% of the maximum.

See: 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check
Find Out: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

Whatever benefit payment you are receiving, if there is an error or missing information on your Social Security record, you might be getting less than you are entitled to.

Since the beginning of Social Security, there have been a total of $1.2 trillion in wages that could not be matched to an earnings record. Because they couldn’t be matched, they were added to the Earnings Suspense File, the electronic holding file known as Social Security’s “secret stash.”

The Social Security Administration (SSA) calculates your benefits by using your highest 35 years of earnings as the base. If any of these 35 years is incorrect or missing altogether, the average is skewed negatively. Unless you’re attentive about monitoring your earnings record, a single mistake or an earnings gap in your calculations could have a substantial impact on your Social Security benefit payment.

If you did look at your earnings record and notice a mistake, the burden is yours to prove it, and there is a time limit to do so. The SSA’s policy on fixing an earnings record states, “An earnings record can be corrected at any time up to three years, three months, and 15 days after the year in which the wages were paid or the self-employment income was derived.”

This limit looks strict and set in stone when you read it on a screen, but there are several exceptions to this rule. Also, if there is a genuine error on the part of the SSA, your employers or your recorded earnings, you should be able to rectify it by working with the SSA. If you are missing supporting documentation, you might have to build some profiles of employers and dates of employment from days long gone by.

See: Do Social Security and Medicare Taxes Wind Up Being Worth It? Crunch the Numbers
Find: 6 Reasons You Won’t Get Social Security

Whether you have concerns or not, a yearly record check of your employment history and Social Security statements is a good idea. As is having a Social Security account. Dealing with fussy records or paperwork is often more arduous than most are prepared to undertake. However, when talking about money rightfully owed to you and what you deserve for a life of working, it can be well worth the effort.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Check: Incorrect Work Records Could Harm Benefits — And There’s Limited Time To Fix

Recommended Stories

  • Is student loan forgiveness a handout or a hand up? The Bible has its own views on this

    “You shall open your hand wide to your brother, to the needy, to the poor in your land”

  • Decide When You Should Claim Social Security by Answering This 1 Question

    You can claim Social Security anytime between your 62nd and 70th birthdays. Picking the right day or month to apply for your retirement benefit within that lengthy window can be overwhelming. Fortunately, there's one factor that should carry the most weight in your Social Security timing decision.

  • What Happens to Social Security When You Die?

    The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...

  • Watch Out: Social Security Payments Could Be This Much by 2030

    Increases in Social Security payments, which are linked to a key measure of inflation, are expected to rise significantly for the rest of this decade. By looking at historical data on annual hikes in Social Security payments, the average monthly … Continue reading → The post Social Security Payments Could Be This Much by 2030: How to Plan Accordingly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 States That Receive the Most Social Security

    Social Security benefits are paid out through a complex formula that factors in how much a taxpayer earned during their working career and at which age they file for benefits. When taken en masse, the...

  • All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

    It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...

  • Social Security Is Facing a Cash Shortage -- Here's How Biden Plans to Fix It

    The Social Security Administration (SSA) relies primarily on payroll taxes to fund benefits. If nothing changes, the SSA could be forced to cut benefits by around 20% by 2035. While no new laws have passed just yet, President Biden has a plan for how to solve one of Social Security's most pressing issues.

  • Social Security Benefits Headed for Biggest Bump in 40 Years

    With inflation running at an 8.3% annual rate as of August, Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive the largest cost-of-living adjustment in four decades. Based on government data released Tuesday, the Senior Citizens League estimates that the annual inflation adjustment to Social Security will be 8.7% for 2023. That boost would raise the average retiree benefit of $1,656 by $144, according to the group, which lobbies for seniors. The adjustment for 2022 was 5.9% and the actual increase

  • Social Security's 2023 COLA: It's a Good News/Bad News Scenario

    For most retirees, Social Security is a financial lifeline they simply couldn't do without. When national pollster Gallup surveyed retirees earlier this year, it found that just shy of 90% of beneficiaries needed their Social Security income to make ends meet. While the 2023 COLA offers plenty of promise on the surface, it becomes more of a good news/bad news scenario when you really dig into it.

  • How to Retire Comfortably at 62

    Age 62 is the first year you're eligible for Social Security, but your benefit amount will lower. We go over how to retire comfortably at 62.

  • 11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

    If you want to retire comfortably, then you need to start planning now. By understanding how to maximize your Social Security benefits, you won't have to worry.

  • What is COLA and why does it matter to those on Social Security?

    Story at a glance Around 70 million Americans who receive Social Security could get larger checks starting next year, one advocacy group estimates. The increase in benefits could be the result of an 8.7 percent COLA, or cost-of-living adjustment, to keep up with inflation. The Social Security Administration is expected to announce the actual COLA…

  • Social Security: 8.7% COLA Increase for 2023 Largest In Four Decades – Will It Be Enough?

    Inflation was still red hot in August, and not-for-profit advocacy group The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) said that it anticipates the Social Security cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) to be 8.7%,...

  • If You Can't Answer These 4 Questions, You're Not Ready for Social Security

    Are you ready to claim Social Security? Your age is important, because Social Security benefits are affected by how old you are when you claim them. Each month you get Social Security retirement income before FRA, your benefit shrinks due to early filing penalties.

  • Inflation 2022: How To Make Ends Meet When Social Security Is No Longer Enough

    Those who recently retired may feel some financial pinching from the current high inflation rates and rising cost of living expenses. Even those with moderate savings and diversified portfolios may...

  • Are You on Track to Reach the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit?

    The maximum monthly Social Security benefit in 2022 is $4,194 per month. There's a good chance the answer is no. But here's how you can find out if you're on track for such generous payments from the Social Security Administration. The maximum Social Security benefit is only available if you earn the maximum income counted toward determining your benefit and if you earn the maximum number of delayed retirement credits that increase your standard retirement benefit.