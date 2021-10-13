Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
As the economy struggles to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, a jump in inflation has prompted a 5.9% boost in benefits for millions of retired workers on Social Security in 2022.
Rising inflation has triggered a sizable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. The Social Security Administration announced the 5.9% COLA on Wednesday after a Labor Department report on inflation during September. Over the last 10 years, the Social Security COLA has averaged about 1.7% annually as inflation remained low.
‘We are talking about an inflation rate that almost all Social Security recipients have never experienced'
The Senior Citizens League predicts a 6.2% cost-of-living adjustment for 2022 payments, or nearly $100 more a month for those receiving the average monthly benefit of about $1,555.
About 64 million people who receive Social Security benefits will begin to receive a bigger check from the federal government in January.
Retired Americans who collect Social Security are about to get the biggest "raise" in 41 years: A 5.9% increase in their monthly payments starting in January.
The average Social Security retiree benefit recipient will see a monthly payment of $1,657 next year versus $1,565 in 2021, an increase of $92 per month. The maximum benefit for a worker retiring at "full retirement age" will rise by $197 a month to $3,345 from $3,148. The increase is the largest cost of living adjustment, or COLA, since a 7.4% increase announced in 1982 for the following year's benefits.
The Social Security Administration announced today that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits for 2022 will be increased 5.9% to help senior citizens cope with prices that this...
Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic. The COLA, as it's commonly called, amounts to an added $92 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates Wednesday from the Social Security Administration.
